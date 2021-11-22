ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KNOW ANYTHING? Gunshots Fired At Easton Home, Police Say

By Valerie Musson
 6 days ago
Several gunshots were fired at an Easton home before dawn Sunday in an apparently targeted attack, police said.

The shooter fired at a residence on the 100 block of S. 11th Street just before 4:20 a.m., Easton Police Inspector John Piperato said in a release.

No injuries were reported, though ballistic evidence was recovered from the scene, Piperato said.

“Based on the information obtained, it is believed that this residence was the target of the gunfire,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact city detectives at 610-250-6780 or the tipline at 610-250-6635.

