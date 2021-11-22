ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

4-year-old dies after apparently accidentally shooting himself in face in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A 4-year-old boy died after he apparently accidentally shot himself in the face Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood, police said.

The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. at a home on North Negley Avenue, about two miles from UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The boy was in critical condition when he was taken to Children’s Hospital, but he did not survive, police said.

“He was slightly breathing, but I’m sad to say he has been pronounced deceased at the hospital,” Cara Cruz, Pittsburgh Public Safety’s public information officer, said. “This is an absolutely devastating incident on a Monday morning after a fairly tragic weekend in the city. Our hearts go out to the family of this little boy.”

Investigators said the boy was home with one caregiver.

Cruz said Pittsburgh Public Safety is making sure the first responders get the help they need to process the tragedy.

