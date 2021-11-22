ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr., girlfriend announce pregnancy

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6gct_0d3rvS2g00

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham and his girlfriend Lauren Wood are expecting their first child, Wood announced on Instagram.

Wood, a fitness trainer and model, announced the pregnancy Sunday on the social media platform.

She posted photos of herself with Beckham from a maternity photo shoot. The photos featured Beckham hugging her, with his hand on her stomach.

"Can't wait baby," Beckham commented on the post.

Beckham's father, Odell Beckham Sr., also offered his congratulations in the comments on the post, which featured more than 300,000 likes as of Monday morning.

Beckham, 29, and the Los Angeles Rams did not play this weekend due to their Week 11 bye. The three-time Pro Bowl selection caught two passes for 18 yards in his debut with the team against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 15 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Beckham joined the Rams as a free agent signing on Nov. 11. He was released by the Cleveland Browns on Nov 8.

The Rams (7-3) face the Green Bay Packers (8-3) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

This week in the National Football League

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Cleveland Browns#The Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Eli Manning Makes Surprising Admission About Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been the talk of the NFL for the past few weeks. After finally splitting from the Cleveland Browns and entering free agency, the three-time Pro Bowler landed on the Los Angeles Rams. He made his debut for his new team on Monday night against the San...
NFL
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. willing to rejoin Browns amid drama?

Cleveland Browns big-name wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was "excused" from practice for a second straight day amid drama linked with his father's social media posts that blamed quarterback Baker Mayfield for the perceived lack of chemistry between the two teammates on the field. Mayfield told reporters Wednesday he would...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s 7-word reaction to DeSean Jackson’s Rams departure

In what was inevitable for days, the Los Angeles Rams elected to waive veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. The Rams and Jackson reportedly mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Rams failed to find a suitor for Jackson and although he reportedly was open to staying with the team for the remainder of the campaign, Los Angeles still opted to waive him earlier this week.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson sends hilarious tweet about Odell Beckham-Ravens rumors

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr. Naturally, that sent fans into a frenzy wondering where the former Pro Bowler might end up. A lot of people think the Baltimore Ravens would be a good fit, and Lamar Jackson had a funny way of reminding everyone that he doesn’t make those decisions.
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr. makes absurd claim about Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns acted fast to keep the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama away, but the controversy just won’t leave. See what OBJ is now saying about his release. One of the more bizarre reports regarding the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama with the Cleveland Browns was released this morning by Ben Axelrod, an employee of WKYC3 News in Cleveland, OH.
NFL
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Odell Beckham Jr. to Accept Salary From Rams in Bitcoin

Odell Beckham Jr. has arrived in Los Angeles and played one game for the Rams. As a part of his new contract, Odell will accept his new deal completely in Bitcoin. Odell hit Twitter to make the announcement. “It’s a NEW ERA & to kick that off I’m hyped to...
NFL
Sporting News

49ers vs. Rams final score, results: San Francisco spoils Odell Beckham Jr.'s LA debut

Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offense couldn't gain momentum against the 49ers on Monday night. LA has suffered back-to-back losses as a result. Stafford completed 26 of 41 passes for 243 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the 31-10 defeat. The INTs, both by Jimmie Ward and one of them a pick-six, came 12 minutes apart in the first quarter. Stafford was also sacked twice, with Arden Key and Nick Bosa recording them.
NFL
NBC Bay Area

NFL Rumors: How Rams' Odell Beckham Jr. Will Be Used Vs. 49ers

Report: How OBJ will be utilized in Rams-49ers clash originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to make his debut in a Los Angeles Rams uniform Monday night at Levi's Stadium, but how will the star be integrated into the playbook against the 49ers?
NFL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
220K+
Followers
45K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy