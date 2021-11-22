ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is Twitter a Buy Under $50?

By Manisha Chatterjee
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

Shares of social networking service provider Twitter (TWTR) have declined significantly in price over the past few months. However, can the stock rebound based on the company’s strategic collaboration and new product and services launches? Let’s find out.

The public self-expression platform provider, Twitter, Inc. ( TWTR ), has been making consistent product and services developments over the past few months. Last month, it said that there was a ‘modest’ impact to its ad revenue from privacy changes that Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) rolled out on iOS devices. However, the stock has declined 26.8% in price over the past month and 33% over the past nine months to close Friday’s trading session at $48.40.

Real Money's Jim Collins described TWTR as a ‘lousy investment’ this month. Also, several insiders have sold TWTR shares over the past few weeks. Vijaya Gadde sold 14,471 shares of TWTR at $52.61 per share on November 15. Ned Segal sold 5,000 shares on November 9, while Robert Kaiden, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer, sold 10,637 shares on November 5.

In addition, hedge funds’ interest has recently declined in the stock. So, TWTR’s near-term prospects look uncertain.

Here are the factors that could influence TWTR’s performance in the upcoming months:

Positive Developments

TWTR announced on November 11 that it is building a new division called Twitter Crypto to develop digital currencies, blockchain technology, and “other decentralized technologies.” ViacomCBS Inc. ( VIAC ) and TWTR entered a multi-year global agreement on November 10 to deliver premium digital content around VIAC’s live events, hit shows, and iconic franchises. Also, on November 9, TWTR expanded its paid subscription service, Twitter Blue, to the United States and New Zealand.

Sale of MoPub

On October 6, 2021, TWTR announced an agreement to sell MoPub to AppLovin Corporation ( APP ). The sale will likely help TWTR accelerate the development of owned and operated revenue products and drive growth across key areas. MoPub generated roughly $188 million in annual revenue in its fiscal year 2020. However, its management said on October 26, 2021, “We do not expect to recoup the total revenue loss associated with the sale of MoPub in 2022, which is estimated to be between $200 and $250 million.”

Disappointing Financials

For the third quarter. ended September 30, 2021, TWTR’s revenue increased 37.1% year-over-year to $1.28 billion. This was driven primarily by ongoing product improvements and global conversations around current events. However, the company’s non-GAAP net loss came in at $434.42 million, versus $151.38 million in net income in the prior-year quarter. Its non-GAAP loss per share was $0.54, which was 460% below the Street’s $0.15 EPS estimate. And its adjusted EBITDA came in at a loss of $444.81 million compared to a $294.06 million gain in the year-ago quarter.

Stretched Valuation

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E , TWTR’s 169.56x is 800.6% higher than the 18,83x industry average. Likewise, the stock’s 25.17x forward EV/EBITDA is 162.6% higher than the 9.58x industry average. Also, its forward EV/S and P/S of 7.22x and 7.60x, respectively, are higher than the 2.45x and 1.74x industry averages.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

TWTR has an overall C rating of C, which equates to a Neutral in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. TWTR has a C grade for Momentum, which is consistent with its 26.8% loss over the past month and 22% decline over the past three months.

The stock has a C grade for Quality, which is in sync with its trailing-12-month EBIT and EBITDA margins of 7.45% and 16.17%, respectively, which are lower than the industry averages of 10.89% and 21.93%.

TWTR has a C grade for Value, which is consistent with its higher-than-industry valuation ratios. Also, it has a D grade for Sentiment, in sync with unfavorable analyst sentiment.

TWTR is ranked #39 of 77 stocks in the Internet industry. In addition to the POWR Rating grades I have just highlighted, we have also rated the stock for Growth and Stability. Click here to see all the TWTR ratings.

Bottom Line

In providing the outlook for the next year on October 26, TWTR said it expects a roughly mid-20% increase in total expenses. The sale of MoPub could lead to some losses in revenue. Furthermore, analysts expect TWTR’s EPS to decline 7.9% year-over-year for the current quarter ending December 31, 2021, to $0.35. So, the stock looks significantly overvalued at its current price level, and we think it could be wise to wait for a better entry point.

How Does Twitter (TWTR) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While TWTR has an overall POWR Rating of C, one could check out these other stocks within the Internet industry with an A (Strong Buy) or B (Buy) ratings: Yelp Inc. ( YELP ), Travelzoo ( TZOO ), and Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL ).

TWTR shares rose $0.26 (+0.54%) in premarket trading Monday. Year-to-date, TWTR has declined -10.62%, versus a 26.64% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Manisha Chatterjee


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U71RI_0d3rvJLN00

Since she was young, Manisha has had a strong interest in the stock market. She majored in Economics in college and has a passion for writing, which has led to her career as a research analyst.

More...

The post Is Twitter a Buy Under $50? appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Twitter teams up with Walmart

Angel investor Sahil Bloom discusses Walmart hosting its first Twitter shoppable livestream event on Sunday. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso and Jon Najarian.
INTERNET
Entrepreneur

3 Under-The-Radar Stocks to Buy Now

We've done a lot of the heavy lifting for you and compiled an overview of several lesser-known stocks showing relative strength that have bright business prospects going forward. Here are...
STOCKS
theticker.org

Twitter launches a cryptocurrency team

Twitter Inc. established a cryptocurrency team by the name of “Twitter Crypto” with the incentive of transitioning toward the adoption of cryptocurrencies as a regular means of trade and payment just like cash. Software engineer Ted Rynearson was hired to lead this team and push forward strategies that help integrate blockchain technology into the company’s platform.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Aapl#Ios#Chief Accounting Officer#Viac#Mopub#Applovin Corporation#App
Benzinga

Twitter's Debt Overview

Shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) decreased by 18.75% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Twitter has. According to the Twitter's most recent balance sheet as reported on October 27, 2021, total debt is at $4.25 billion, with $4.25 billion in long-term debt and $0.00 in current debt. Adjusting for $3.47 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $776.81 million.
STOCKS
Fortune

Jack Dorsey loves Bitcoin, but Twitter’s CFO isn’t buying it

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Twitter’s chief financial officer said Monday that it doesn’t make sense for the company to invest in crypto assets right now. CFO Ned Segal told the Wall Street Journal Monday that the asset class...
MARKETS
pymnts

Twitter Unlikely to Invest in Crypto For Now

Twitter Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal told The Wall Street Journal Monday (Nov. 16) that the company is unlikely to sink its corporate cash into cryptocurrency any time soon, adding it “doesn’t make sense right now.”. Through the end of September, Twitter had $3.47 billion in cash and cash equivalents,...
BUSINESS
The Verge

How Twitter got research right

It has not been a happy time for researchers at big tech companies. Hired to help executives understand platforms’ shortcomings, research teams inevitably reveal inconvenient truths. Companies hire teams to build “responsible AI” but bristle when their employees discover algorithmic bias. They boast about the quality of their internal research but disavow it when it makes its way to the press. At Google, this story played out in the forced departure of ethical AI researcher Timnit Gebru and the subsequent fallout for her team. At Facebook, it led to Frances Haugen and the Facebook Files.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
hypebeast.com

Twitter Acquires Threader App To Build Out Exclusive Features for Twitter Blue

Twitter has acquired , an app that curates Twitter threads into a single page, as part of the expansion of its paid Twitter Blue subscription service. Last week, the company announced that its enhanced Twitter Blue experience is now available in the United States and New Zealand across iOS, Android and web for $2.99 USD/$4.49 NZD per month. The add-on service offers exclusive features and perks, like ad-free articles and the ability to undo a tweet.
CELL PHONES
The Motley Fool

3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks That Just Went on Sale

PayPal stock is down over 40% from its high. Fiverr International will benefit from long-term trends, and its stock sell-off is overdone. Twitter still has underappreciated avenues to growth. Many growth-dependent stocks have seen significant pullbacks in a recent bout of market volatility. Tech stocks have been volatile across 2021's...
STOCKS
johndcook.com

New twitter account: tensor_fact

I’ve started a new Twitter account: @tensor_fact. The word “tensor” is used to describe several different but related mathematical objects. My intention, at least for now, it to focus on tensor calculus: things with indices that obey certain transformation rules. More on other meanings of tensor here.
TECHNOLOGY
dailyhodl.com

More Than $750,000,000 Worth of Crypto Liquidated in Just 12 Hours As Markets Sell Off

Tens of thousands of crypto traders have had their positions liquidated as markets across all sectors close out the week in the red. Data from the cryptocurrency futures trading and information platform Coinglass reveals that on November 25th, over $751 million worth of trader positions in digital assets were wiped out in a 12-hour span. Among these losses, 85.2% came from investors holding long positions.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Punished the Dow Friday

Markets fell sharply on Friday. Three Dow stocks in particular were responsible for a big portion of the overall decline. It's best not to shift from your long-term investing strategy. The stock market was definitely not in a holiday mood on the day after Thanksgiving, as news of the new...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy