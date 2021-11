Seattle-based digital cannabis marketplace Leafly has hired Rebecca Warner, formerly the director of rental sales at Zillow, as Leafly's senior vice president of sales. Leafly has made a string of high-profile hires recently as the company prepares to go public on the Nasdaq through a merger with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Merida Merger Corp. I, which is expected to close this quarter. Suresh Krishnaswamy joined Leafly as the company's first chief financial officer in late September. That same month Kimberly Boler took over as general counsel, a role left vacant when previous general counsel Yoko Miyashita took over as Leafly's CEO in August 2020.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO