The suitor for insurance giant LV= has hit back at critics of the deal, warning members they may miss out on any payout if they do not vote for the £530 million bid next month.US private equity firm Bain Capital won an auction process for the 178-year-old mutual earlier this year but has faced a backlash over the proposals.However, Matt Popoli, Bain’s global head of insurance, told the PA news agency it is the right deal to save the business.There have been these catchy headlines. There are a lot of soundbites, but, if you actually look at what is in...

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO