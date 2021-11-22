ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline day for federal vaccine mandate arrives

By Nexstar Media Wire, Aleksandra Bush, Michael Shure
WASHINGTON ( NewsNation Now ) — An executive order goes into effect Monday mandating that all federal employees receive a COVID-19 vaccination or seek an exemption, possibly impacting TSA workers who are already dealing with a busy holiday travel week.

With the mandate about to take effect, no one has any hard numbers as to how many personnel remain unvaccinated, so the effect on airport staffing, if any, is hard to anticipate.

Union representatives and some Capitol Hill staffers estimate that as much as 40% of TSA personnel are as yet unvaccinated. Customs and border protection agents are also lagging in their vaccinations, according to sources.

Despite this, the Biden administration remains optimistic about the mandate.

National Guard Association leader says Guard units controlled by governors until federally mobilized; reaction to Oklahoma Guard’s COVID vaccine controversy

“What we have seen is there is a surge in attestations and vaccination as we get closer to the deadline, which is certainly encouraging, but we want to have the final data Monday,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

It is expected the public will be coming into contact with TSA workers more than at any time since the pandemic began, with Thanksgiving being the busiest travel week of the year.

The Transportation Security Administration says it is ready to handle the surge.

Administrator David Pekoske said he didn’t think the vaccine mandate going into effect for TSA agents would have any effect on staffing for Thanksgiving next week.

“In fact, implementation of the mandate will make travel safer and healthier for everyone,” he said. “So, we see quite a significant increase in the number of our officers that are vaccinated, and I’m very confident that there will be no impact for Thanksgiving.”

However, the agency is already facing staffing shortages, so any loss of personnel due to the vaccine mandate would aggravate the situation.

Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform, stops short of ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday recommended an overhaul of the nation’s oil and gas leasing program to limit areas available areas for energy development and raise costs for oil and gas companies to drill on public land and water. The long-awaited report by the Interior Department stops short of recommending an end […]
Five things to know about omicron, new COVID-19 ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) – The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Will flight restrictions help as new virus variant emerges?

The risks of the variant, called omicron, are largely unknown. But the World Health Organization has called it a “variant of concern” and governments around the world are not waiting for scientists to better understand the variant to impose flight bans and other travel restrictions.
Omicron: World scurries to contain new COVID variant

With each passing hour, new restrictions were being slapped on travel from countries in southern Africa as the world scurried Saturday to contain a new variant of the coronavirus that has the potential to be more resistant to the protection offered by vaccines.
