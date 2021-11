FLINT, MI -- The body of a 4-year-old girl has been found in the rubble that remained after a Flint home was destroyed in an explosion Monday evening. The 4-year-old girl was the last person missing after the explosion that occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22 at the 3900 block of Hogarth Avenue, between Nedra and Walton avenues, in Flint’s west side.

