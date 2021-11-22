ECU women’s hoops falls at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A dominant second-quarter was too much for the East Carolina women’s basketball as the Pirates fell to Wake Forest 73-52 on Sunday night.

How It Happened

The Pirate defense was all over the floor in the first quarter. ECU forced six Wake Forest turnovers in the first 10 minutes, scoring seven points off those miscues. Da’Ja Green led the way offensively, scoring six points, including hitting a three for the third straight game. That allowed the Pirates to take a 16-13 lead after one quarter.

The Demon Deacons grabbed control of the game in the second quarter, mainly thanks to free throws and defense. East Carolina could score just six points in the second frame, four from Tylar Bennett and two from Taniyah Thompson. On the other end, the Demon Deacons shot 6-of-7 from the free throw line and scored 23 points in the quarter, taking a 36-22 lead into the break.

In the third quarter, the Pirates could not put together a sustained run that would have gotten them back into the game. ECU never scored more than four straight points, with Wake Forest extending the lead to 56-36.

Despite the deficit, Danae McNeal and Alexsia Rose both continued to attack the Wake Forest basket. They each scored six points in the fourth quarter, with Rose hitting four free throws down the stretch.

Leading Pirates

For the second time this season, McNeal led the Pirates in scoring, finishing with 13 points, including 10 after halftime.

Rose scored a career-high 11 points for ECU, reaching double figures for the first time in her career. Coming off handing out a career-best eight assists against Hampton, Rose added five more assists against the Demon Deacons.

Tiara Chambers was the leader on the glass for the Pirates, finishing with a team-high seven rebounds while adding in eight points.

The Pirates forced 21 Wake Forest turnovers and had 11 steals, including four each for McNeal and Rose. But the Pirates only scored 11 points off those Demon Deacon miscues.

Up Next : The Pirates will return home on Tuesday night to host Coppin State. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m., inside Minges Coliseum.

