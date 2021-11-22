ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 best gifts for travelers

By Abbey Ryan, BestReviews
 6 days ago

Which 8 gifts for travelers are best?

The best gifts for people who love to travel make their long journeys easier and their travel experiences more enjoyable. Keep in mind that many travelers choose to pack lightly and others may have limited space in their bags. Great gifts for travel lovers don’t have to take up a lot of room but should offer the recipient a lot of value and enjoyment.

Best water filter straw

Regular travelers often find themselves in places or situations where clean water is hard to come by. Water filter straws give users the ability to filter untreated, unclean or contaminated water and make it safe for drinking. Many modern water filtration straws are small enough to fit in a pocket and can remove a minimum of 99.99 percent of waterborne bacteria.

Top water filter straw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iiWMA_0d3rtdjN00

Sawyer Products MINI Water Filtration System

What you need to know: This well-reviewed water filtration system offers several attachments and flexible drinking choices for high-quality hydration.

What you’ll love: You can filter up to 100,000 gallons of water with this filtration system, all while removing 99.99 percent of harmful bacteria. This product comes in multiple colors and has a portable drinking pouch.

What you should consider: Some users complain that the customer service representatives are hard to contact.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top water filter straw for the money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40p536_0d3rtdjN00

Membrane Solutions Straw Water Filter

What you need to know: This 4-stage water filter is easy to take with you wherever you go.

What you’ll love: Sold in packs of 1, 2, 4 and 6, this water filter is great for both long and short trips. With excellent water filtration and a sleek design, it’s easy to carry and convenient for any traveler.

What you should consider: This product may not fit in all water bottles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best portable charger

Portable chargers make traveling easier and are an excellent gift for travel lovers. Having a portable charger means you won’t have to crowd around an outlet at the airport. They are also helpful if you cannot find an outlet or the ones around you don’t work. A portable charger helps ensure you always have power on the go.

Top portable charger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7VDY_0d3rtdjN00

mophie – Powerstation XXL PD (Fast Charge)

What you need to know: You get superfast charging with this Powerstation, making it perfect for anyone spending a long time on the go.

What you’ll love: The 20,000 mAh battery and 18-watt USB-C output allow you to get up to 50 percent battery power in as little as 30 minutes. You can even charge multiple devices at one time. As a bonus, an LED power indicator shows the charging status and current battery life.

What you should consider: Some users find it too bulky, with instructions that aren’t clear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top portable charger for the money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mXwSO_0d3rtdjN00

Anker Portable Charger, PowerCore Slim 10000 Power Bank

What you need to know: With a slim design and versatile charging, you can take this charger on any flight to stay powered up.

What you’ll love: You can expect Recharge PowerCore with either the micro USB or USB-C ports. This charger is also equipped with trickle charging technology to provide optimized charging for lower-power devices such as earphones.

What you should consider: Displeased users report that it doesn’t charge as quickly as expected or last long enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best packing cubes

You can’t fully appreciate the benefits of packing cubes until you try fitting several weeks-worth of travel apparel and gear into a single carry-on bag. Packing cubes help travelers pack a suitcase more efficiently. The different cube sizes not only help organize a suitcase, but they also allow you to fit more into your bag, making living out of a suitcase for days on end easier.

Top packing cubes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DAvh_0d3rtdjN00

Bagail 6 Set Packing Cubes, 3 Various Sizes Travel Luggage Packing Organizers

What you need to know: You can expect quality craftsmanship and a great variety of sizes from this sturdy set of packing cubes.

What you’ll love: Featuring a durable design for even the most rugged traveler, these packing cubes come in three sizes and will last a long time. High-quality nylon with secure interior seams will help keep all the content safe and contained.

What you should consider: The zippers are the least durable part about these packing cubes and some buyers say they break or don’t work.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top packing cubes for the money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=119YYH_0d3rtdjN00

OEE Luggage Packing Organizers Packing Cubes Set for Travel

What you need to know: This packing cube set is perfect for more stylish travelers.

What you’ll love: An attractive design with multiple color options isn’t the only thing to love about these packing cubes. The set features six individual packing cubes. Some feature a secure interior buckle to keep all your things neat and in place.

What you should consider: Some users report that the zippers on these bags are of poor quality, so opening and closing can be frustrating.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best neck pillows

Whether your favorite traveler prefers plane travel or road trips, proper neck support for naps is a common struggle. Getting a bit of sleep while traveling may be next to impossible unless you have a good neck pillow to make taking a nap more comfortable.

Top neck pillow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PdFub_0d3rtdjN00

TRAVELREST Nest Patented Memory Foam Travel Pillow

What you need to know: You can’t go wrong with this award-winning travel pillow which offers excellent comfort and gentleness with its memory foam cushion.

What you’ll love: A patented nest shape sets this pillow apart from its competition. Designed to support the head and neck and offer pain relief, it’s the perfect travel companion. An anti-slip back lining allows it to attach to the seat without being bulky.

What you should consider: This pillow has a removable cover, but some users think the zipper is weak.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top neck pillow for the money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCCp3_0d3rtdjN00

TravelMate Memory Foam Neck Pillow with Variable Thickness

What you need to know: This neck pillow provides firmness and extra support, getting the job done at a lower price than a lot of the competition.

What you’ll love: You get extra neck support and a washable pillow cover. A velcro lock and built-in adjustable foam make it comfortable for a variety of users in different travel locations.

What you should consider: This pillow has a thick cover which can cause it to become uncomfortably warm.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

