Sats Mode, an immersive education and portfolio experience, puts bitcoin purchases and holdings into whole numbers, showing the future of bitcoin transactions. Okcoin, one of the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms, announced the launch of Sats Mode, becoming the first US-licensed exchange to show bitcoin in satoshis (sats), the smallest unit of BTC, equivalent to 100 millionth of a bitcoin. The feature enables Okcoin customers to view their bitcoin balance and buy bitcoin in whole numbers—such as 1,645 sats—instead of the unit equivalent of 0.00001647 BTC, in addition to celebrating milestones like their first million sats.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO