For a card that’s considered to be a letdown – and it is in comparison to the cards we’ve received over the last several weeks – there’s actually several fights of importance on UFC Vegas 43. The main event between Miesha Tate and Ketlen Vieira could very well set up the winner to be the next title challenger for Amanda Nunes. Sean Brady gets his chance to breakout against Michael Chiesa. And given Valentina Shevchenko continues to turn away challenge after challenge at women’s flyweight, the winner of Joanne Wood and Taila Santos is in prime position to set themselves up for a title shot given neither have faced her yet. Plus, the UFC has been pushing Adrian Yanez as a must-see prospect for good reason. It doesn’t have the excitement Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez offered, but UFC Vegas 43 isn’t a nothing card by any means.

UFC ・ 9 DAYS AGO