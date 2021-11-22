Deputies find body in West Virginia river

HUTCHINSON, W.Va. — A body found in the Hutchinson area of Marion County has been found and identified by the sheriff’s department.

According to deputies, on Saturday, two fishers observed a body on the bank of the West Fork River while in Hutchinson.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the body of a deceased male with no apparent wounds or injuries and did not have identification; at that time, deputies recorded the decedent’s fingerprints and sent them to the FBI for identification, deputies said.

On Sunday, deputies learned the deceased male was Ryan Mackey of Marion County, and his remains were sent into the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for an autopsy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Due to Mackey’s cause of death being unknown, deputies are investigating the incident as an “unattended death or homicide,” which means that since there were no apparent wounds or cause of death, the death must be treated as a homicide until it can be ruled out as a cause, deputies said.

Those with information into Mackey’s death are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 304-367-5300.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.