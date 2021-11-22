ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

Deputies find body in West Virginia river

By WBOY 12 News Staff
 6 days ago

HUTCHINSON, W.Va. — A body found in the Hutchinson area of Marion County has been found and identified by the sheriff’s department.

According to deputies, on Saturday, two fishers observed a body on the bank of the West Fork River while in Hutchinson.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the body of a deceased male with no apparent wounds or injuries and did not have identification; at that time, deputies recorded the decedent’s fingerprints and sent them to the FBI for identification, deputies said.

On Sunday, deputies learned the deceased male was Ryan Mackey of Marion County, and his remains were sent into the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for an autopsy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Due to Mackey’s cause of death being unknown, deputies are investigating the incident as an “unattended death or homicide,” which means that since there were no apparent wounds or cause of death, the death must be treated as a homicide until it can be ruled out as a cause, deputies said.

Those with information into Mackey’s death are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 304-367-5300.

Man enters insanity plea in stabbing attack on Ohio Turnpike

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) – A Wisconsin man is now pleading not guilty by reason of insanity in a stabbing attack that left one man dead and another injured at a service plaza on the Ohio Turnpike. ***One dead, suspect shot after stabbing at Ohio travel plaza*** Thomas Conner, 51, of Beloit, Wisconsin, earlier this month […]
OHIO STATE
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 9,143 new cases, 293 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Friday, Nov. 26, ODH reports a total of 1,669,274 (+9,143) cases, leading to 85,472 (+247) hospitalizations and 10,684 (+28) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,734,586 people — or 57.61% of the state’s population — have at […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio seeks to settle suit over female inmate photos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio county is seeking to settle a federal lawsuit over photographs taken of intimate tattoos of up to 682 female detainees for $2.5 million. Franklin County commissioners on Tuesday agreed to the settlement, which must be approved by a federal judge. The class-action lawsuit was filed in 2013 on behalf of […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
