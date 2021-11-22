ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

For the Record: Madison police chief on report, 69 recommendations for handling protests

By Naomi Kowles
 6 days ago
Chief Shon Barnes on For the Record

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police chief Shon Barnes sat down on For the Record to discuss the newly-released independent report, finding police were unprepared for and at times escalated unrest during last summer’s weeks of protests in Madison.

The results of the report from the University of Pennsylvania’s Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice found that while the department’s “Madison Method” of handling protests has worked in the past, it left the department largely unprepared for the level of vitriol officers encountered.

Chief Barnes went into detail in his sitdown with Naomi Kowles on how the department plans to respond to the recommendations, and concrete plans for implementing changes at the agency.

