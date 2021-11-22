How Much Is Queen Elizabeth Worth?

In 1906 Princess Victoria Eugenie of Battenberg, the granddaughter of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, married King Alfonso XIII of Spain. Alfonso gave Victoria Eugenie a grand diamond tiara to wear on their wedding day, which he had commissioned from the Spanish royal jewellers - Ansorena. The diamonds were set in platinum in the design of three Fleur-de-Lis, the symbol for his family – the House of Bourbon. Yet it wasn't all romance: their union was unpopular among anarchists in the increasingly politically unstable Spain and as they left their wedding ceremony a bunch of flowers was thrown at their carriage which concealed a bomb, killing and injuring over 100 people - leaving the new queen's wedding dress splattered with blood.

