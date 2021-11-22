ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden re-nominates Jerome Powell as Fed chairman amid scorching inflation

By Will Feuer
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden said Monday he will renominate Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for a second term as the US grapples with scorching inflation, persistent supply-chain snags and COVID-19 cases that are once again on the rise. Biden appeared sure to renominate Powell until a few weeks ago, when lefty politicians...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Ian Katz
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Lael Brainard
The Guardian

Democrats need to admit that inflation is real – or voters will turn on them

Inflation is rapidly becoming a problem for the Democratic party and President Joe Biden. They need to get a grip on it before it imperils their wider agenda and sinks their chances of keeping control of Congress in the midterm elections next year. As they think about how to address it, one thing is certain: what they’ve been doing so far isn’t working. A recent poll found that two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how Biden is handling inflation, and the same number consider the issue “very important” in their evaluations of his presidency. Among those Americans concerned about the state of the economy, nearly nine in 10 ranked inflation as a reason why. Clearly something has to change.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Boston Herald

Ponnuru: Biden’s inflation pitch doesn’t pass the laugh test

President Joe Biden has taken to saying that the Democrats’ “Build Back Better” legislation will reduce inflation. This spin isn’t just unconvincing. It underscores the absurdity of the Democrats’ political project. The first weakness of Biden’s argument is that the timing is all wrong. On Nov. 10, the White House...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is This Image Of A Blurred Presidential Seal Proof That Biden Is Not The President?

An image shared on Instagram claims a picture of President Joe Biden at a desk with a blurred presidential seal is proof he is not the president. The seal was blurred due to a federal statute that states the presidential seal can not be used by non-government entities like political parties. The blurred seal does not indicate Biden is not the president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FXStreet.com

The continuity trade at the Fed, Jerome Powell gets re-hired

It’s been a busy start to the week with news earlier on Monday that the US President Joe Biden had nominated Jerome Powell to serve a second term as chair of the Federal Reserve. The other contender was the slightly more dovish Lael Brainard, who is now tapped for the role of vice-chair. This is seen as a vote of continuity for the US economy and comes at a moment where the US government is starting to express concern about the speed of price increases and is taking steps to try and reduce price pressures, for example the expected release of some Strategic Petroleum Reserves later this week. The announcement is also a sign that the Fed is likely to hike interest rates in the middle of next year. While the renomination of Powell is mostly good news for financial markets, there was a risk-off tone to financial markets at the start of the week as US Treasury yields took a leap higher, the 2-year Treasury note rose by 8 basis points to 0.59%, the highest level since March 2020.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Fed Chairman#The Board Of Governors#Senate#The Federal Reserve#The White House
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Trump’s 2024 map

NEVER TOO EARLY — Because we’re POLITICO, Marc Caputo has a story up this morning on DONALD TRUMP’s potential 2024 map. Granted, it’s not terribly surprising, centering on the five states that JOE BIDEN flipped in 2020. But the level of engagement within Trumpworld this far out — that we didn’t necessarily expect.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Trump challenges media and Democrats to debate his electoral fraud lie

Donald Trump has challenged leading editors and politicians to debate him in public over his lie that Joe Biden beat him in 2020 through electoral fraud. In a typically rambling statement on Sunday, the former president complained about “the heads of the various papers [and] far left politicians” and said: “If anyone would like a public debate on the facts, not the fiction, please let me know. It will be a ratings bonanza for television!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
New York Post

Biden’s dangerous plan to paper over inflation via more government handouts

Worried about inflation eating up your paycheck? Relax: Uncle Sam can keep sending you handouts to make up the difference. That, at least, is the warped and dangerous logic behind President Joe Biden’s claim last week that if you “combine” average wage increases with “the direct relief my administration’s provided . . . disposable income has actually gone up 2 percent this year, even after accounting for higher prices.”
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy