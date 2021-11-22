ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Known for bridging divides, Jerome Powell to stay at US Fed

By Eric BARADAT, Heather SCOTT, POOL
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell has managed to shift the central bank's focus towards achieving full employment /AFP/File

A wealthy Republican with no formal economics training, Jerome Powell on Monday nonetheless won support from Democratic President Joe Biden to lead the Federal Reserve for a second term.

The 68-year-old former investment banker has shown skill in navigating Washington's political quagmire, receiving praise and criticism from all sides while maintaining the central bank's independence.

If confirmed by the US Senate, Powell will continue to lead the Federal Reserve for another four years, charged with guiding the world's largest economy through its recovery from the pandemic, while ensuring jobs are restored without further inflaming inflation.

In re-nominating Powell, Biden dismissed calls from progressive Democrats to replace him with a more liberal choice.

"We can't just return to where we were before the pandemic, we need to build our economy back better," the president said in a statement.

"I'm confident that Chair Powell and (vice chair nominee Lael) Brainard's focus on keeping inflation low, prices stable and delivering full employment will make our economy stronger than ever before."

Powell first took the helm of the US central bank in 2018 after he was tapped by then-president Donald Trump to replace Janet Yellen. He then withstood months of withering attacks from Trump for raising interest rates.

Powell has since won plaudits for his focus on ensuring the benefits of economic growth reach the most marginalized Americans, and for leading a shift in Fed policy to achieve that.

But liberals have attacked him for not doing more to rein in banks and to contribute to the fight against climate change.

- Building consensus -

During his term, Powell, who prefers to be called "Jay," managed to unite the inflation hawks and doves on the Fed's policy-setting committee.

He presided over four interest rate increases by the Federal Open Markets Committee in his first year, ignoring public criticism from Trump, who accused him of harming the economy.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell presided over an unprecedented effort to prevent a worse downturn during the Covid-19 pandemic /GETTY/AFP/File

When the Covid-19 pandemic landed on American shores in early 2020, Powell and the Fed wasted no time.

The bank slashed its benchmark rate to zero by mid-March, and rolled out new lending facilities and a massive bond buying program to ensure the US financial system would not seize up, as it did in 2008.

Those efforts, together with trillions of dollars in federal stimulus spending, were largely successful in preventing a more severe, long-lasting downturn.

The unemployment rate shot up to 14.8 percent in April 2020 but had declined to 4.6 percent last month, though that was still more than a percentage point above where it was before the pandemic.

Powell is now being accused by some politicians and economists of letting the economy run too hot as labor shortages and global shipping and supply bottlenecks push inflation higher.

After languishing for years below the Fed's two-percent target, the consumer price index jumped to 6.2 percent in October, the highest in more than three decades.

The Fed this month started to slow its stimulus to the economy, reducing its monthly bond purchases.

But Powell has said the price spike is driven by temporary factors and the Fed will not raise interest rates until it has ended the bond-buying program, likely around the middle of the year.

Even some liberal economists think it is time for the Fed to change its message and prepare markets for one or as many as three rate hikes next year.

- Gradual tightening -

While the United States has seen strong jobs gains, unemployment for African Americans was at 8.8 percent in August, and 6.4 percent for Hispanics -- a fact Powell never fails to mention in his public appearances.

He stresses the importance of keeping economic growth going for as long as possible to ensure gains are shared widely, and in a break from the aloofness often seen among Fed chairs, has sought out the views of workers and small businesses nationwide.

Prior to his appointment to the central bank in 2012 by then-president Barack Obama, Powell was a scholar at the Bipartisan Policy Center think tank.

The native of Washington served as assistant secretary of the Treasury in charge of financial institutions for a brief period under President George H.W. Bush starting in 1992.

An attorney rather than an economist, Powell is among the wealthiest people ever to lead the Fed.

He disclosed a net worth earlier this year of between $20 million and $55 million after nearly a decade as a partner at the Washington-based private equity giant Carlyle Group.

Powell was not immune from the controversy over stock market activity by Fed officials, after disclosure forms showed he took $1 million to $5 million out of an investment fund last year.

The United States praised South Africa Saturday for quickly identifying the new Covid strain called Omicron and sharing this information with the world -- a barely veiled slap at China's handling of the original outbreak of the novel coronavirus. "Secretary Blinken specifically praised South Africa's scientists for the quick identification of the Omicron variant and South Africa's government for its transparency in sharing this information, which should serve as a model for the world," the statement said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is soaring, businesses are struggling to hire and President Joe Biden's poll numbers have been in free fall. The White House sees a common culprit for it all: COVID-19. Biden's team views the pandemic as the root cause of both the nation's malaise and his own political woes. Finally controlling COVID-19, the White House believes, is the […]
Worried about inflation eating up your paycheck? Relax: Uncle Sam can keep sending you handouts to make up the difference. That, at least, is the warped and dangerous logic behind President Joe Biden's claim last week that if you "combine" average wage increases with "the direct relief my administration's provided . . . disposable income has actually gone up 2 percent this year, even after accounting for higher prices."
Inflation is rapidly becoming a problem for the Democratic party and President Joe Biden. They need to get a grip on it before it imperils their wider agenda and sinks their chances of keeping control of Congress in the midterm elections next year. As they think about how to address it, one thing is certain: what they've been doing so far isn't working. A recent poll found that two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how Biden is handling inflation, and the same number consider the issue "very important" in their evaluations of his presidency. Among those Americans concerned about the state of the economy, nearly nine in 10 ranked inflation as a reason why. Clearly something has to change.
An image shared on Instagram claims a picture of President Joe Biden at a desk with a blurred presidential seal is proof he is not the president. The seal was blurred due to a federal statute that states the presidential seal can not be used by non-government entities like political parties. The blurred seal does not indicate Biden is not the president.
In our Nov. 10 issue, opinion writer Jeffrey Billman's Informed Dissent column concerned the potential outcomes of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe's loss ("Democrats are bound to learn the wrong lesson from Glenn Youngkin's win"). In Billman's view, "rather than 'moving to the center' in the name of unlikely self-preservation, they'd be better served by locking in as much as they can before Republicans reclaim the majority and halt progress on climate change, health care, and wealth inequality." Several readers disagreed, and at least one offered a cogent argument as to why.
Good morning. Pecan pie or pumpkin pie... or both? Send us your favorite Thanksgiving recipes and traditions (and maybe we'll feature one in Wednesday's Early). And don't forget the tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. On the Hill. McCarthy might want to think twice about his bid for...
Jerome Powell repeats his term as president of the US Federal Reserve. Note: Company News is a promotional service of the Directory and the content isn't created by Finance Magnates. Source : https://capex.com/en/overview/biden-keeps-jerome-powell-as-fed-chair?pid=42987&utm_source=Finance_Magnates&utm_medium=Blog&utm_campaign=Article&utm_content=Market_Analysis.
(Bloomberg) -- The man who helped rescue the U.S. stock market from the pandemic's chaos is headed for another four years in office. News that U.S. President Joe Biden selected Jerome Powell to serve another term as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair was met with relief across Wall Street. During the tumultuous previous two years, the Fed's decisions to cut interest rates and its measures to support the economy helped the U.S. avoid a prolonged recession, earning Powell praise from both professional and amateur investors.
