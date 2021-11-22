ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.Y. Assembly Judiciary Committee Releases Findings Of Andrew Cuomo Investigations

By CBSNewYork Team
 6 days ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee released the findings of its investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday.

The investigation covered not only the sexual harassment case brought by Attorney General Letitia James , but also COVID-19 nursing home deaths, questions about whether Cuomo’s staff improperly worked on his book, and allegations he covered up safety concerns at the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge .

The Assembly said in August it would release the report , days after it suspended impeachment proceedings .

“The Assembly Judiciary Committee will continue to review evidence and issue a final report on its investigation of Gov. Cuomo,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Assembly Judiciary Chair Charles Lavine said in a statement at the time.

Cuomo resigned in August amid calls for his impeachment after an independent investigation found he sexually harassed several women and created a hostile work environment.

He is currently facing criminal charges stemming from an allegation he groped former aide, Brittany Commisso, at the executive mansion in 2019.

Last week, the New York state Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted to rescind its approval of Cuomo’s $5.1 book deal .

