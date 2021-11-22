ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and Tesla’s Elon Musk Feud Behind the Scenes

stockxpo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk and Jamie Dimon don’t get along. Mr. Musk has spurned Mr....

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
motor1.com

Tesla's Elon Musk responds to General Motors 'leading' in EVs

While most of us are simply focused on the electric vehicles themselves, it's hard to escape from the surrounding topics, especially as the EV market expands and changes the paradigm. It's actually getting hilarious. Earlier this month, GM's CEO Mary Barra was asked about EVs and said that General Motors...
BUSINESS
techacrobat.com

Here’s what Elon Musk said to Dogecoin owners

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc, deems that people spending in Dogecoin, the meme-coin cryptocurrency, must hold the charge of their ‘keys’. He further advises dumping centralized exchanges such as Binance and Robinhood. Elon Musk accepted in a tweet in response to Bill Lee, a shareholder in Musk’s ventures,...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Elon Musk urges Tesla employees to reduce cost of vehicle deliveries

On Friday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk urged employees to focus on "minimizing cost of deliveries," rather than expediting deliveries of cars to customers to hit end-of-quarter goals. Tesla has generally ramped up deliveries of cars to customers at the end of each quarter. Now, Tesla and other automakers are facing...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jamie Dimon
Washington Post

Jamie Dimon’s Other Comment About China Was No Joke

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s chief executive officer this week quipped that his bank would be around longer than China’s Communist Party, and soon regretted the error. But another comment he made at the same event is far more incisive and deserves to be taken seriously. Speaking at the Boston College...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Elon Musk’s mother mocks Biden, Harris and Buttigieg for ignoring Tesla in electric car push

Trolling the Biden administration has become a Musk family affair.Maye Musk, son Elon Musk and his sister Tosca Musk have been trading barbs at Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg for the past four days after the White House excluded Tesla from recent events to promote electric vehicles.Ms Musk dropped a series of laugh and zany face emojis on Twitter after the president praised General Motors and its CEO for leading the United State’s electric vehicle industry, saying the company "electrified the entire auto industry"."Biden’s speech was written 20 years ago, just before GM killed the electric car,"...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan
Axios

Mogul feud: Musk v Dimon

The longstanding feud between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon has bubbled up over a breach of contract lawsuit, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. What they're saying: “If JPM doesn’t withdraw their lawsuit, I will give them a one star review on Yelp,”...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
Inverse

Tesla Semi: Price, release date, specs for Elon Musk’s industry EV

The Tesla Semi is almost here. First announced in 2017, the all-electric truck is the company’s first foray into non-consumer vehicles. It’s expected to cover most existing journeys currently undertaken by diesel trucks, with some welcome improvements like a central seating position and dual touchscreens. While relatively elusive since its 2017 debut, evidence suggests it could launch soon.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Elon Musk And Jamie Dimon Can't Seem To Play Nice

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. When billionaires go to battle, you'd expect elite security teams in suits and choppers scuttling off to island hideouts. The reality — passive-aggressive press releases and tongue-in-cheek retorts — is bereft of the ballyhoo surrounding superstar standoffs like those between Kanye and Drake.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon Reportedly Don't Get Along

JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Report lawsuit against former client Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report last week might lead you to believe that the two companies’ chief executives, Jamie Dimon and Elon Musk, aren’t exactly buddy-buddy. That’s indeed the case, The Wall Street...
BUSINESS
CleanTechnica

Revisiting Elon Musk’s 2018 Predictions On Tesla’s Market Cap

Originally posted on EVANNEX. Elon Musk is not known for being conservative with his predictions, and once or twice, he’s been a little over-optimistic about timelines (we’re still eagerly awaiting the driverless New York–Los Angeles journey). Sometimes, however, events overtake even the rosiest projections. When it comes to Tesla’s rise to a trillion-dollar valuation, some of Mr. Musk’s earlier forecasts now look downright timid.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Tesla: Elon Musk's Selling Activity

CEO continues to sell shares ahead of upcoming large tax bill. If I had said a few years ago that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) would one day be worth $266 billion, there would have been many skeptics. I bring that number up because in just eight trading days, the electric vehicle maker lost that much in market cap from its recent all-time high to its low point on Monday. Shares have been struggling recently thanks to CEO Elon Musk's selling of Tesla shares, an overhang that's taking the narrative away from what the bulls would really like to be discussing currently.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy