JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and Tesla’s Elon Musk Feud Behind the Scenes

CEO continues to sell shares ahead of upcoming large tax bill. If I had said a few years ago that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) would one day be worth $266 billion, there would have been many skeptics. I bring that number up because in just eight trading days, the electric vehicle maker lost that much in market cap from its recent all-time high to its low point on Monday. Shares have been struggling recently thanks to CEO Elon Musk's selling of Tesla shares, an overhang that's taking the narrative away from what the bulls would really like to be discussing currently.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO