Gradual clearing with a high of 53 today

CLEVELAND — The cold air and wintry weather is here and will linger for several days. We will see repeated rounds of wintry weather through early next week. The next round started early Sunday afternoon and the lake effect snow machine gets fired up as well tonight and tomorrow morning. Additional accumulation is likely and will continue into early Monday. Snow squalls and bursts with high snowfall rates are possible and could impact travel.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO