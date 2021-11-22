ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Gradual clearing with a high of 53 today

whee.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold front will push through this morning. In its wake,...

whee.net

newsnet5

FORECAST: More Snow

CLEVELAND — The cold air and wintry weather is here and will linger for several days. We will see repeated rounds of wintry weather through early next week. The next round started early Sunday afternoon and the lake effect snow machine gets fired up as well tonight and tomorrow morning. Additional accumulation is likely and will continue into early Monday. Snow squalls and bursts with high snowfall rates are possible and could impact travel.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBCMontana

Record highs today, showers ahead

Under a ridge of high pressure, temperatures soared today. Kalispell, Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, and just about every city across western Montana set daily record high temperatures today as temperatures warmed to 20-30 degrees above normal. A few showers will move into western Montana into the overnight hours and into tomorrow....
MISSOULA, MT
NBC Chicago

Chicago Forecast: Mostly Sunny, Breezy Conditions Expected Ahead of Clipper System

The Chicago area will see sunny skies and breezy conditions on Sunday, but a quick clipper system is going to bring precipitation to the area to start the new work week. Before that arrives, clear skies are expected Sunday morning. There will be plenty of sunshine, with temps rising to the mid-to-upper 30s, but breezy conditions at times will help knock wind chills slightly lower as the day progresses.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Sunny, Breezy With Seasonable Temps

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunny skies but breezy today with a seasonable high in the low 40s. NW winds 15-20 with gusts to 35 mph. Monday brings the chance for some light snow with a dusting possible. It may mix with rain by afternoon as temps warm up to the low 40s. November 28 Normal- 43 Saturday- 42 Today- 41 Sunrise- 6:57am Forecast Today- sunny and breezy with a high of 41 Tonight- partly cloudy and 25 Monday- some light snow and rain, 43 Sunny breezy Sunday Sunny & Seasonable
CHICAGO, IL
nashvillesevereweather.com

Cooler Temps Today; Gradual Warming; No Rain in Sight

We are closing out the holiday weekend with some great weather. Temps have dipped a bit from yesterday, but only to the low to mid 50’s. No rain in sight. If today was the day you were planning on putting away fall decorations and putting up Christmas ones, it’s a great day for it.
ENVIRONMENT
whee.net

Mostly sunny with a high of 58 today

Relative humidity values around 30 percent and gusty winds may create critical fire weather conditions. A low pressure system tracking through the Great Lakes this morning will push a cold front through the Mid Atlantic region this afternoon leading to colder air and strong, gusty wind. Monday will be dry with light wind and high pressure. Tuesday the next front arrives, again with little precipitation.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG

Clouds gradually clear overnight, Sunshine returns Monday

It has been a gloomy Sunday for most with rain to start and clouds sticking around through this afternoon. The bulk of the rain as moved out, but some are still seeing mostly cloudy skies. The clouds will clear overnight with lows dropping to the upper 30’s north of I-10,...
MOBILE, AL
hometownheadlines.com

Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Clear and 52 when the parade starts Tuesday evening in downtown Rome. High outdoor fire danger today.

Parade forecast: Around 52 degrees at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as the Rome Christmas parade gets under way; slight breeze and no rain in the latest forecast. High outdoor fire danger today: Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours This afternoon and evening. Winds will be northwest to west at 5 to 10 MPH with higher gusts particularly during the afternoon. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
ROME, GA
WOKV

Sunshine returns, gradual warming trend this week

Jacksonville, Fl — After a chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, skies will gradually clear out and we’ll a pleasant start to the week with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s. PODCAST: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast. Tonight and early Tuesday will be...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
cbs12.com

Sunny skies with gradually warming temperatures this week

It's always difficult to get back into the swing of things the week after Thanksgiving, but at least Mother Nature is going to cooperate. Monday morning, a front is moving through the state of Florida prompting a few showers in our region. But these mornings showers are going to be...
FLORIDA STATE

