Gradual clearing with a high of 53 today

CLEVELAND — The cold air and wintry weather is here and will linger for several days. We will see repeated rounds of wintry weather through early next week. The next round started early Sunday afternoon and the lake effect snow machine gets fired up as well tonight and tomorrow morning. Additional accumulation is likely and will continue into early Monday. Snow squalls and bursts with high snowfall rates are possible and could impact travel.
Today will be mostly cloudy, although there will be some brighter breaks here and there. Dr. Fauci Says He 'Would Not Be Surprised' If Omicron COVID Variant Is Already In U.S. Some scattered rain and snow showers remain possible this afternoon, but overall, there will be less coverage than earlier this morning.
Under a ridge of high pressure, temperatures soared today. Kalispell, Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, and just about every city across western Montana set daily record high temperatures today as temperatures warmed to 20-30 degrees above normal. A few showers will move into western Montana into the overnight hours and into tomorrow....
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lingering showers this Sunday morning have been from a Low-Pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico. Its pushed much of the rain in the region. Rain and cloud cover is expected to clear out by the afternoon. Today’s High upper 50s and Low mid to upper 30s. We have a 40 percent chance of showers.
The Chicago area will see sunny skies and breezy conditions on Sunday, but a quick clipper system is going to bring precipitation to the area to start the new work week. Before that arrives, clear skies are expected Sunday morning. There will be plenty of sunshine, with temps rising to the mid-to-upper 30s, but breezy conditions at times will help knock wind chills slightly lower as the day progresses.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunny skies but breezy today with a seasonable high in the low 40s. NW winds 15-20 with gusts to 35 mph.
Monday brings the chance for some light snow with a dusting possible. It may mix with rain by afternoon as temps warm up to the low 40s.
November 28
Normal- 43
Saturday- 42
Today- 41
Sunrise- 6:57am
Forecast
Today- sunny and breezy with a high of 41
Tonight- partly cloudy and 25
Monday- some light snow and rain, 43
Sunny breezy Sunday
Sunny & Seasonable
We are closing out the holiday weekend with some great weather. Temps have dipped a bit from yesterday, but only to the low to mid 50’s. No rain in sight. If today was the day you were planning on putting away fall decorations and putting up Christmas ones, it’s a great day for it.
Relative humidity values around 30 percent and gusty winds may create critical fire weather conditions. A low pressure system tracking through the Great Lakes this morning will push a cold front through the Mid Atlantic region this afternoon leading to colder air and strong, gusty wind. Monday will be dry with light wind and high pressure. Tuesday the next front arrives, again with little precipitation.
It has been a gloomy Sunday for most with rain to start and clouds sticking around through this afternoon. The bulk of the rain as moved out, but some are still seeing mostly cloudy skies. The clouds will clear overnight with lows dropping to the upper 30’s north of I-10,...
Parade forecast: Around 52 degrees at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as the Rome Christmas parade gets under way; slight breeze and no rain in the latest forecast. High outdoor fire danger today: Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours This afternoon and evening. Winds will be northwest to west at 5 to 10 MPH with higher gusts particularly during the afternoon. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Jacksonville, Fl — After a chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, skies will gradually clear out and we’ll a pleasant start to the week with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s. PODCAST: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast. Tonight and early Tuesday will be...
It's always difficult to get back into the swing of things the week after Thanksgiving, but at least Mother Nature is going to cooperate. Monday morning, a front is moving through the state of Florida prompting a few showers in our region. But these mornings showers are going to be...
