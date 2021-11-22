West Northamptonshire upgrades Unit4 ERP and moves to the cloud to create ‘beating heart’ of citizen services

Integration is a massive unsolved IT headache for most companies today. No wonder mid-sized businesses are increasingly looking to integrated software platforms to avoid the overhead of connecting across multiple applications. But even then, there are still many edge cases where data and processes sit outside of the core platform. According to research carried out by midmarket ERP vendor Unit4, a typical company spends around a million euro ($1.2m) a year paying for staff to manually transfer data across those gaps. Yesterday it unveiled an alternative — Industry Mesh, an extension to its ERPx platform, which packages up those integrations and delivers them as a service, tailored to the specific needs of people-centric industries. The initial release in January will offer packages tailored for IT and software consulting organizations, with others to follow, including public sector. Dmitri Krakovsky, Chief Product Officer at Unit4, explains the rationale:

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO