Politics

West Northamptonshire upgrades Unit4 ERP and moves to the cloud to create ‘beating heart’ of citizen services

By Derek du Preez
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal government in England is undergoing a period of reform, where unitary authorities are being established in order to replace previous two-tier systems. In Northamptonshire, for example, two unitary authorities in the form of West and North Northamptonshire have been created to serve eight existing authorities. The hope is...

#Erp Software#Erp Systems#Uk#Erp#Milton Keynes Council#Sap#Oracle#Unit4 Business World#Quickthink Cloud
