Video Shows Driver Hitting Man After Alleged Road Rage Incident Near Davis

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 6 days ago

DAVIS (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol is looking for a driver caught on camera in an alleged road rage attack on Interstate 80 near Davis.

Video obtained by CBS13 shows the driver get out of a car Saturday night and hit another person with what looks like a gun.

Investigators say the incident started as a shooting on the highway as part of a road rage incident.

No one was hit by the gunfire, authorities say, but the driver who was struck by the gun suffered moderate injuries.

The suspect took off in a white Toyota Camry and is still on the run.

Anyone with more information about the suspect is urged to call CHP.

CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

