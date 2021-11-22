ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two-year yields rise to pandemic high, curve flattens on Powell nomination

By David Randall
Reuters
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday after President Joe Biden announced he would nominate Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to a second term while elevating Fed Governor Lael Brainard to vice chair.

Powell, who was widely expected to be tapped for a second term, will helm the U.S. central bank as it begins to pull back its emergency-level support of the economy and tame inflation, which recently hit its highest levels since 1990.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 8.5 basis points at 0.590%, its highest since early March 2020 - before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared - following a weak auction of $58 billion in notes, said Lou Brien, an analyst at DRW Trading.

The Treasury also auctioned $59 billion in five-year notes in a sale that Brien characterized as "less than good," with primary dealers taking the largest percentage of the sale since February. Five-year Treasury yields rose to 1.32%, their highest level since February 2020.

The rising of short-term yields suggests that the market is anticipating a more aggressive tapering move by the Fed in 2022, said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. Rates Strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

Powell's nomination "certainly puts an earlier lift-off on the table," Lyngen added.

Futures on the federal funds rate , which track short-term interest rate expectations, on Monday priced in a 100% chance of a quarter-point tightening by the Federal Reserve by June next year. The probability was at more than 90% before Biden's announcement.

Powell's nomination "provides a little bit more legitimacy to market pricing in terms of Fed tightening next year," said Mazen Issa, senior currency strategist at TD Securities.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 8.9 basis points to 1.625%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 6.6 basis points to 1.973%.

The yield curve flattened, with spreads between 5- and 30-year Treasuries tightening to their lowest levels since March 2020, while the spread between 5- and 10-year Treasuries reached to their lowest since July 2020.

November 22 Monday 4:07PM New York / 2107 GMT

Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

News 8 WROC

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
WTAJ

US GDP slowed sharply in Q3 but big rebound expected in Q4

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy slowed to a modest annual rate of 2.1% in the July-September quarter according to the government’s second read of the data, slightly better than its first estimate. But economists are predicting a solid rebound in the current quarter as long as rising inflation and a recent uptick in COVID […]
NBC Connecticut

Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Digest Powell Renomination, 10-Year Yield Tops 1.67%

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday morning, as investors continued to digest the news that Jerome Powell had been renominated to the role of Federal Reserve chair. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose by about 5.4 basis points to 1.679% on Tuesday afternoon. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose by a similar amount to 2.036%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
kitco.com

Chair Powell Re-nominated, gold takes a dive

Monday, President Biden's nomination of Fed Chair Powell sent gold into a nosedive and reversed our long trading position to short today. The selling was sharp, fast, and constant. Silver and platinum were weak as well, but they haven't suffered reversals yet. Silver and platinum are under pressure this morning...
marketpulse.com

Steepening yield curve lifts US dollar

The Powell renomination put the Fed taper trade front and centre once again overnight, with markets quickly moving to price in a first 0.25% hike by mid-2022 and long-dated US yields rising sharply. That saw yet another impressive move higher for the US dollar, with the dollar index climbing by 0.45% to 96.50 where it remains this morning. The index’s initial target is the June 2020 highs around 97.80 with support at 96.00 and 95.50. Having come a long way in a short time, the index’s relative strength index (RSI) indicator is now in overbought territory. That suggests the US dollar is vulnerable to a short-term correction lower before resuming its uptrend.
FXStreet.com

Stocks mixed after Powell second term nomination

Markets reacted positively to yesterday's announcement from the Biden administration confirming Jerome Powell as head of the Fed for the next four years as many investors consider it a sign of ongoing support for stocks. While there was some uncertainty related to the decision, the situation appears to have changed in the later part of the day with the majority of indices pulling back from near their recently reached all time highs and hovering around previous reaction areas. Focus today remains on US PMI data, which after better than expected European figures, could have increased expectations along with President Biden’s speech where he is likely to address the economy and inflation, a topic that Jerome Powell has discussed many times and downplayed thus far. It will be worth seeing if the US president has a similar viewpoint to the Chairman of the FED, or if today’s speech will expose some differences in opinions.
Reuters

U.S. Treasury yields rise further after Powell news

Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Tuesday amid rising bets for a quicker tightening of Fed’s monetary policy after President Joe Biden tapped Fed-Chair Jerome Powell to lead the central bank for a second term. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose one basis point at...
CBS 42

Biden to nominate Powell to continue as Fed chair

President Joe Biden announced Monday that he's nominating Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as Federal Reserve chair, endorsing Powell's stewardship of the economy through a brutal pandemic recession in which the Fed's ultra-low rate policies helped bolster confidence and revitalize the job market.
Reuters

Reuters

