ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Fade Azure’ Is Releasing This Week

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GBSdf_0d3roxxc00

A new iteration of Kanye West’s acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 shoe is coming soon.

The German sportswear giant confirmed on its release calendar that the “Fade Azure” makeup of the Yeezy Boost 700 is hitting stores before week’s end.

The latest style wears a predominantly blue color scheme with a lighter shade of the hue, which covers the mesh-based upper including the leather and suede overlay panels. Breaking up the look are dark blue and gold panels at the forefoot along with dark gray shoelaces, and gray Yeezy and Adidas Trefoil branding stamped on the footbed. Rounding out the design is a dark blue Boost-cushioned midsole with vibrant orange accents by the heel and a dark gray rubber outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Fade Azure” is launching this Saturday via the Confirmed app in North America and Europe as well as on the Adidas app in select countries. The shoe will also drop at Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists globally. The shoe will come with a $250 price tag. According to the Yeezy release calendar, the Yeezy Boost 700 “Fade Azure” will be available exclusively in adult sizing.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the coveted Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Static” colorway is reportedly restocking in spring 2022, according to Yeezy leak social media account Yeezy Mafia.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

The Complete Guide to Nike Air Vapormax Plus

The Nike Air VaporMax Plus debuted at retail in 2018. However, its origin story dates back decades prior. Inspired by the illustrious Nike Air Max Plus from 1998, the Air VaporMax Plus proves just how modern technology can uplift iconic ideas. Famously, the original Air Max Plus debuted at retail in 1998 and never left the shelves for more than 20 years to follow, always stocked in concurrent colorway or updated retro form in some corners of the world. Essentially, the roots of the Air Max Plus date back to 1997 when Nike footwear designer Sean McDowell had arrived at the brand....
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Surprisely Releases the Air Jordan 11 ‘Cool Grey’ Early on SNKRS

Jordan Brand gave sneaker fans a head start on their holiday shopping when a surprise drop of the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” hit the SNKRS app yesterday. For those who missed out on copping a pair, not all hope is lost. The sportswear brand confirmed via the app at the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is launching again in full-family sizing next month, but for fans who are interested in adding a pair to their rotation now, sizes for the acclaimed style are currently available in the secondary marketplace. On StockX, for instance, the Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is reselling at...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Adidas Restocks Its ‘The Simpsons’ Sneaker Inspired By Krusty Burger

Update: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET Adidas has restocked its popular “The Simpsons” collab inspired by the show’s Krusty Burger fast-food restaurant. The reimagined Adidas ZX 10000 sneaker is available now online via Adidas.com for $130. Sizing for the collaboration starts with a men’s 4/women’s 5 and ends with a men’s 11/women’s 12. “The Simpsons” x Adidas ZX 10000 Krusty Burger is part of Adidas’ A-ZX series, which the brand described as a collaborative 26-trainer tribute to its first running shoes. Adidas updated this shoe to carry out the Krusty Burger theme with bold lines and embroidery, elevated materials such as...
APPAREL
Sole Collector

Detailed Look at the 'Chile Red' Air Jordan 9s

Initially previewed in September as part of Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan offerings for this year’s holiday season, we now have a detailed look at the new Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” coming soon. Michael Jordan’s heyday in the NBA once again appears to be the inspiration behind this Jordan 9...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Flight Lite Mid ‘OG’ Releasing Soon

The Nike Air Flight Lite Mid will officially turn 30 in 2022. However, before next year, Nike will celebrate the occasion by releasing several OG colorways. This Nike Air Flight Mid comes dressed in a Black, Team Orange, Imperial Blue, and University Gold color combination. Utilizing Black nubuck on the base, accents of Orange and Blue adorn the eyelets, tongue label, liner, and part of the midsole. Nike Air branding covers the insoles, tongue, heel, and outsole to finish the look.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Swarovski x Nike Air Force 1 Low Releasing December 2nd

Nike and Swarovski are coming together once again to bring some flash to another retro model. The two will debut two color options of the Air Force 1 Low. The two color options of the Nike Air Force 1 releases come in your choice of White and Black The interesting aspect of this shoe is the shroud-like overlay that can be removed via screws. This pair also comes with a screwdriver that allows you to remove the shroud at any time. Swarovski crystals also are spotted throughout while constructed with premium leather. Lastly, the two feature a matching rubber midsole and outsole.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adidas Yeezy#Yeezy Boost#Azure#German#Confirmed#Yeezy Supply#Yeezy Mafia
sneakernews.com

Nike’s “3D Swoosh” Pack Now Includes The Air Max Plus

Away from high-profile collaborations, NIKE, Inc. is constantly experimenting with some of the most iconic silhouettes in its roster. Recently, the Nike Air Max Plus appeared in a muted colorway accompanied by statement-making details. Having debuted in 1998 as a Foot Locker-exclusive, the aforementioned model introduced Tuned Air-cushioning to the...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

BLACK FRIDAY SNEAKER

From significant OGs to coveted-collabs, Black Friday is a date to circle on the calendar. The Jumpman has always been well-equipped for the Holiday Season, but the sneakers surrounding Black Friday are often a different beast entirely. More recently, November has been home to both Retros and collaborations alike, some of which have been crowned the best releases of their respective years. Among 2020 offerings, few rivaled the energy behind the Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red,” which brought back one of the brand’s most beloved OG colorways. Then, back in 2018, there was equal if not more excitement for the Union x Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe,” a collab that took two of the past’s best and stitched them together. On the women’s exclusive front, the Air Jordan 11 “Neutral Olive” dropped that same year, its design a luxurious twist on the iconic Tinker Hatfield silhouette. If you’re upset you missed out on any of these, don’t worry — you can find them all right now on eBay.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

A Beginner’s Guide to the Air Jordan 8 Sneaker

Tinker Hatfield and Michael Jordan continued to connect on the Air Jordan 8. Arriving at 1993 NBA All-Star Weekend in its famed “Aqua” colorway, the Air Jordan 8 built off the inner bootie ethos of Air Jordan 7 before it, instead taking a sturdier and stronger approach by way of extra-padding and criss-crossing straps. Lifting the X-shaped straps from 1992’s outdoor oriented Nike Air Raid — a basketball shoe also co-designed by Hatfield — the Air Jordan 8 spoke to a new toughness and attitude that was driving the sport. Signature style points on the Air Jordan 8 appear in the form...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Beyonce Goes Prep School-Chic in Turtleneck & Mini Skirt While Modeling Adidas x Ivy Park Sneakers

School is open and Beyonce’s giving out lessons in style. The singer shared her latest look last night on her Instagram, clad in a Thom Browne gray cashmere turtleneck and matching pleated pinstripe mini skirt that recalled prep school dressing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The Adidas partner completed the look with her collaborative Ivy Park sneakers in a white/gray colorway with panels of leather and suede. She accessorized with a diamond anklet, Gucci socks and a handbag by the Italian fashion house. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The new...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Flexes Its Wild Side With Leopard Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 90 has become arguably the most popular sneaker donning visible Air-cushioning since debuting 31 years ago. While no longer in the midst of a milestone anniversary celebration, Tinker Hatfield’s design continues to emerge in compelling makeups. Case in point: a women’s-exclusive colorway featuring leopard-like patterns on the profile swooshes.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Fourth Patta x Nike Air Max 1 Revealed In Black

Subtly teased as part of Patta’s official introduction of the “Rush Maroon” colorway earlier this week, the Patta Air Max 1 “Waves” is revealed in its fourth black iteration with assistance by Chris Union of @unionlosangeles. Similarly to the Rush Maroon Air Max 1, this fourth and final edition sees a glossy mudguard, leather overlay construction, and a silver mesh base. White Swoosh logos in its traditional quarter placement as well as the miniature treatment on the forefoot and heel complete the rather simplistic approach that Patta has mastered with its Air Max 1 drops.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Camo"

Following the release of two Air Jordan 10 “Camo” colorways, Jordan Brand is now set to bring the look back with an Air Jordan 3 release. The upcoming AJ3 “Camo” is centered around a mix of camouflage patterns with a patchwork upper comprised of woodland, leaf and rain camo. The contrasting mix of tones is accented by choice suede panels and bright orange on the interior. Branding comes in the form of differing Jumpman marked tongues, reverse tongue badges, printed insoles and velcro heels with swappable patches. Rounding up the design of the shoe are black/white midsoles with orange Air units paired with black rubber outsoles.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

A Swooshed Out All Over Print Appears On The Nike Air Force 1 Low

Over-branding continues to be one of Nike’s most commonly used tools. And atop silhouettes like the Air Force 1, the brand is quick to experiment, sizing up and down the logo in all sorts of ways. Here, the shoe proposes yet another design, one well-replete with mini checks. “Sail” is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

The 58 Best Black Friday Shoe Deals and Sneaker Sales You Can Shop Now

For over the past decade, Black Friday has remained the biggest shopping day of the year. Held annually the Friday after Thanksgiving, Black Friday represents the official countdown to Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, when gift giving is in full effect. Retailers entice their customers with big savings to kick off the holiday season on everything from clothing deals to discounts on beauty products. The holy grail of shopping days is on today, offering tons of Black Friday shoe and sneaker deals to take advantage of. Is it worth shopping Black Friday shoe and sneaker sales? In a word, yes. With Black Friday so widespread...
RETAIL
Hypebae

Nike's Latest Dunk High Is a Golden Honey Dream

Continuing to add more colorways to its Dunk lineup, Nike‘s Dunk High is set to drop in “University Gold.”. The mudguards, lacing system, tongue tag and inner lining arrive in a golden honey hue, while the Swoosh is dressed in a classic gold tone. To make “University Gold” the highlight of this upcoming iteration, the base, high-top collar and midsole boast a clean white shade. The striking orange outsoles round off the footwear style.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 36 ‘Black Infrared’ Official Images

Jordan Brand will expand on Michael Jordan’s latest signature shoe, the Air Jordan 36, with yet another classic colorway. Expected to launch this Holiday season, we have the ‘Black Infrared’ iteration. Like mentioned, this Air Jordan 36 comes dressed in a Black and Infrared color combination. Utilizing minimal Jacquard Leno-Weave...
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 6 WMNS ‘Mint Foam’ Releasing March 2022

The Air Jordan 6 ‘Mint Foam’, also known as ‘The New Tiffany Blue,’ is a new women’s release from Jordan Brand that will debut in Spring 2022. As Jordan Brand expands on its women’s Air Jordan 6 exclusive releases, each has a similar look. For example, the upcoming ‘Tiffany Blue’ resembles the recently released ‘Gold Hoops’ Air Jordan 6.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Footwear News

66K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy