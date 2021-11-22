ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Police searching for missing 17-year-old in El Paso County

By Jenny Ivy
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2leBpg_0d3ropto00

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old last seen at 11:30 Sunday night in Cascade.

Dreah Dickenson disappeared from the 5200 block of Pikes Peak Highway. She was wearing pajamas and possibly a purple jacket.

At least 5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Dickenson, who has a history of running away, is a client at a recovery center and escaped, according to the sheriff’s office.

She is described as 5-foot-1, 106 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you see Dickenson, you are asked to call 719-390-5555.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cascade, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Denver, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Unk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Weather#Rescue Team#Kdvr#Epcsheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy