Police searching for missing 17-year-old in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old last seen at 11:30 Sunday night in Cascade.

Dreah Dickenson disappeared from the 5200 block of Pikes Peak Highway. She was wearing pajamas and possibly a purple jacket.

Dickenson, who has a history of running away, is a client at a recovery center and escaped, according to the sheriff’s office.

She is described as 5-foot-1, 106 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you see Dickenson, you are asked to call 719-390-5555.

