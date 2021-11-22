ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two of 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti released

By NBC News, Cole Johnson
kyma.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - Two missionaries who were taken hostage in Haiti last month have been released according to Christian Aid Ministries. Members of a gang called 400 Mawozo are believed to...

kyma.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Alexandra Morales: Missing teacher found dead in abandoned rental car in Mexico

Missing school teacher Alexandra Morale has allegedly been found dead inside her car in Mexico after a week-long search for the Gwinnett County, Georgia, educator. Authorities reportedly say Ms Morale, 24, who went missing after attending a concert on 30 October, was found deceased nine days after by authorities in Guadalajara, a city in western Mexico. She had been on paid leave and, according to Benefield Elementary School, did not return last weekend as planned, as FOX5 Atlanta reported. Ms Morale was a first grade teacher. Her family reportedly informed the school of her disappearance and the discovery of her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Two Missionaries#Hostage#Kyma#Kecy#Christian Aid Ministries#Mawozo#Americans#Canadian
KFOX 14

Man found murdered at airport identified as Southwest Airlines employee

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Southwest Airlines stated a 49-year-old man who was found dead by police at the El Paso International Airport Friday night was an employee. The airline stated in its statement, that a ground operations employee has died after being shot in a parking lot at the El Paso International Airport.
EL PASO, TX
thecinemaholic.com

Where Are Travis and Gregory McMichael Now?

In February 2020, an unarmed 25-year-old Ahmaud Marquez Arbery was jogging through Satilla Shores, a neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia, when he was pursued and shot to death by three local men. One of them had filmed the incident, yet it still took nationwide cries of outrage over racial injustice and about ten weeks for the investigators to make the arrests. After more than a year, though, as examined on ABC’s ’20/20,’ Gregory McMichael, his son Travis, and William “Roddie” Bryan, have finally faced the law. So, here’s what we know of the father-son duo now.
BRUNSWICK, GA
boreal.org

Remains of missing mother found Saturday

The remains of the 33-year-old mother of four Ashley Miller Carlson, who had been missing since Sept. 23, were found Saturday. Carlson was last seen near the Lake Lena community, on the Mille Lacs Band's reservation. Two months later, after spending the day on scene, law enforcement confirmed her remains were found there.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Scrubs Magazine

Man Pronounced Dead Wakes Up in Morgue Freezer

One man got a second chance at life after his doctors believed him to be dead. A motorcycle accident left him in the hospital with no signs of life. It wasn’t until the next day when his family visited the morgue when the man woke up. The next time you...
ACCIDENTS
Lexington Herald-Leader

‘Dirty’ meth-filled baby diapers were headed from Texas to Australia, feds say

Betty the narcotic detector dog helped sniff out “dirty” meth-filled diapers heading from Texas to Australia, officials say. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, alongside Betty, stopped the shipment of “firm and unusually heavy” baby diapers as it went through the port of Cincinnati on Nov. 11, according to a Monday, Nov. 22 news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kyma.com

Border Patrol photo captures failed camouflage attempt

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A dramatic photo from the Yuma Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol displays some undocumented immigrants' unsuccessful attempt to avoid capture. Yuma Sector Chief Agent Chris Clem posted the photo to social media Tuesday evening. Chief Clem says it shows three men trying to hide in a line of salt cedar trees after illegally crossing the border near Andrade.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Remain in Mexico policy to be reinstated next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - President Joe Biden's Administration will resume the "Remain in Mexico" border policy next week. That's according to a senior administration official. The Trump-era policy forces migrants who aren't Mexican to remain in that country until they have court dates in the U.S. Biden had terminated...
YUMA, AZ
Daily Beast

Meredith Kercher’s Killer Blasts Amanda Knox: ‘She Knows the Truth’

Rudy Guede, who was convicted of raping and killing British student Meredith Kercher and who was released from jail early this past week, insinuated Amanda Knox and her ex-lover Raffaelle Sollecito were the ones who “inflict[ed] the stab wounds” in the gruesome 2007 murder. Guede, who spent 13 years in jail for the crime, maintained his innocence in his first post-jail interview with Britain’s The Sun, even as Knox pleaded with him to clear her name. “I know the truth and she knows the truth,” he told the tabloid.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

No way out: A look inside El Salvador’s brutal gang culture

There is no room for ambiguity in El Salvador’s Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) street gang; under the motto “Kill, Rape, Control,” they’ve wrested control of much of the country along with its rival gang, Barrio 18. These street gangs are behind El Salvador’s shocking murder rate – 52 people in every 100,000 were murdered in 2018, the last year UN data is available. Killings aside, the gangs also dictate which neighbourhoods people can enter, and wreak economic havoc – MS-13 alone extort around 70 per cent of Salvadorian businesses.London-based photographer Tariq Zaidi decided to photograph the country’s gangs following the news of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy