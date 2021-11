There’s never a dull moment in Miami’s condo market these days. Arte, a 13-story luxury apartment building in Surfside, Fla., perhaps best captures the wild times. As the Magic City vies to become a cryptocurrency capital — hosting the Bitcoin 2021 conference earlier this year and its mayor, Francis Suarez, championing the new technology — Arte’s developers, Alex Sapir and Giovanni Fasciano, pounced. In May, they sold an apartment for $22.5 million paid for entirely in cryptocurrency. At the time, the deal was said to be the largest transaction using the digital tokens.

