ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Thousands Flock To The Streets For Pride Fort Lauderdale

By Bobeth Yates
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gT4yK_0d3ro8TA00

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) —  Thousands of people packed the streets from Wilton Manors to Fort Lauderdale Beach over the weekend for the 44th Annual Pride Fort Lauderdale.

“It’s really about all inclusivity, welcoming all walks of life, family member, gay, straight, all across the spectrum,” said Shawn Palacious, Entertainment Chair of Pride Fort Lauderdale.

The festivities included everything from a parade, to a long list of entertainers taking the stage.

But the weekend wasn’t all about having fun, the group also took time to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34TnK0_0d3ro8TA00

“It is one of the holiest days or the holiest day for the trans community because it’s the day we remember our falling angels that have passed away that year from violence in the community,” said transgender advocate Morgan Mayfair.

The pictures of almost 60 transgender individuals killed in 2021 were on display as part of a memorial, several in the group were from the South Florida area and Mayfair said their goal is to raise awareness in hopes of preventing transgender violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i3YOh_0d3ro8TA00

“Last year we were in the 40s, this year we’re almost 60 people, it has to stop. The numbers are growing every single year. What’s going to happen next year, is it going to be 100 transgender people killed?”

And as the group looks towards the future where all there members are safe, Pride Fort Lauderdale officials say their festival is a great place to start and they add the event even has an economic impact.

“I can tell you LGBTQ tourism brings to round county over $1 billion a year and Im telling you one of the reasons they come here is because this is a safe open warm welcoming destinations,” said Richard Gray with Visit Lauderdale.

Comments / 7

D.A.H.
6d ago

What do these rainbow freaks have so called pride in?? The majority of humans on Earth reject them as for who they think they are when all along they suffer from a mental disorder.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Art Miami Returns For 31st Edition, With More Than 130 Exhibitors, Nov 30 – Dec 5

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Art Miami returns for its 31st edition, as it gets set to showcase the array of iconic and exemplary works, dynamic projects, and special installations from more than 130 international exhibitors. It is ranked one of the top international art fairs for attendance in the United States. With the event’s kickoff on the horizon, Art Miami is set to lure in more than 85,000 new and established collectors, curators, museum professionals, press members, and art world influencers annually to its 200,000 square foot pavilion in the Wynwood Art District. The Fair’s opening night is on Tuesday, November 30, at a...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

‘I Have Goose Bumps’: Zoo Miami’s Ron Magil On ‘Rita’ Laying 2nd Egg On Live Bald Eagle Cam

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – “Rita,” Miami’s most famous bald eagle, has laid a second egg – and it was once again caught on the live Eagle Cam! The first miracle happened the day before Thanksgiving. “I just thought it was so symbolic, especially on Thanksgiving. I mean I give thanks to my family and everything, but this was like a special gift. It was like the bird saying ‘thank you’ to us for providing her with this platform to show the world how magnificent these birds are. That they have made such a comeback,” said Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill. “Rita” the bald eagle...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Officials: Man On American Airlines Flight From Guatemala Hitched Ride To Miami Inside Plane’s Landing Gear

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 26-year-old man was taken into custody Saturday morning at Miami International Airport after authorities say he hitched a ride inside a plane’s landing gear compartment. Authorities said the unidentified man was on American Airlines flight number 1182, with service from Guatemala to Miami. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers apprehended the man upon the flight’s arrival. A video of the man on the airfield appeared on the OnlyInDade Twitter account: This man arrived to MIA in the landing gear of plane from a Guatemala flight. The flight was about two hours and thirty minutes and witness says he was unharmed😳✈️| #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/qMPP5jjDvb — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) November 27, 2021 Officials said the man was evaluated by emergency medical services and taken to a hospital for medical assessment. Authorities warned, “persons are taking extreme risks when they try to conceal themselves in confined spaces such as an aircraft.” This isn’t the first time someone attempted to stow away on a plane. Back in 2019, a man hid in the belly of a Swift Airlines aircraft coming from Havana to Miami. He was taken into custody after being spotted offloading baggage. Saturday’s incident remains under investigation.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Day Before Thanksgiving Sets TSA Pandemic Travel Record

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Setting a pandemic travel record on the day before Thanksgiving, the TSA screened more passengers than any other day during the pandemic. “The whole family all together for the first time, we flew people into Florida, to Boca, Parkland,” says Steve Goldstein. At Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, folks are heading home after Thanksgiving. The Goldstein family is flying to New York hoping to beat the crowds of passengers later on. “Tonight, it’s going to change but I’m glad we’re leaving now,” says Goldstein. Data from TSA checkpoints on the day before Thanksgiving shows more than twice the number of people were...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Government
City
Wilton Manors, FL
Wilton Manors, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Society
Wilton Manors, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

What’s Open, Closed In South Florida For Thanksgiving

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida will come to a virtual standstill Thursday as America pauses for a day to give thanks. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed Thursday and Friday: Federal offices: Closed Thursday. State offices: Closed Thursday and Friday. Miami-Dade County offices: Closed Thursday and Friday. Broward County offices: Closed Thursday and Friday. Miami-Dade courts: Closed Thursday and Friday. Broward courts: Closed Thursday and Friday. Public schools: Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Post offices: Closed Thursday. Stock markets: Closed Thursday. Open until 1 p.m. Friday. Bond market: Closed Thursday. Open until 2 p.m. Friday. Banks: Most are closed Thursday. Check with your bank for schedule. Miami-Dade libraries: Closed Thursday and Friday. Broward libraries: Closed Thursday and Friday. Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule. Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Sunday schedule. Miami-Dade garbage collection: Normal schedule. Broward garbage collection: Normal schedule. Malls: Closed Thursday. Opening times on Friday vary. Supermarkets: Many are closed. Click here to see what’s open and closed Target: Closed on Thursday. Other retail stores: Click here to see what’s open and closed  
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

1 Of 2 Elevators At Civic Towers Finally Fixed In Time For Thanksgiving

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For days, the elderly people living in the Civic Towers apartment building have been without working elevators. Many of them are stuck in their apartments, unable to get up and down the stairs. Now, just in time for Thanksgiving, one of the elevators is back up and working. Family members are extra thankful to see their loved ones this turkey day. Juan Jiminez is dropping off food to his best friend Isabel.  he said luckily, she’s able to come downstairs to pick it up, something that should never be a concern. “It’s working right now. Just one elevator,” said...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaways In South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thanksgiving is just around the corner and there are a number of different organizations helping to provide families with what they need for the holiday. Here are some of the locations of Thanksgiving meal distributions across South Florida. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23: Event: Farm Share Distribution Date: 9:00 a.m. until supplies last Location: 1401 Westward Dr., Miami Springs, Fla. 33166 Event: Farm Share Distribution Date: 10:00 a.m. until supplies last Location: 6301 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, Fla. 33138 Event: Feast For The Streets Drive-Thru Event Time: 10:00 a.m. until supplies last Location:  Gwen Cherry Park, 7090 NW 22nd Avenue, Miami Details: 500 turkeys, produce boxes, reusable/disposable masks, hand sanitizers, and hot meals to be distributed in this first-come, first served drive-thru event. Event: Farm Share Distribution Date: 2:00 p.m. until supplies last Location: Carver Ranches Day Care Center 2201 SW 42nd Ave., Hollywood, Fla. 33023 Event:  Emmanuel Ogbah, Miami Dolphins Defensive End Thanksgiving Meal Distribution Time: 4:00 p.m. Location: Northwest Boys and Girls Club, 10915 NW 14th Avenue, Miami, FL 33167 75 families in need will receive Thanksgiving meals at the first-come, first-service drive-thru event. Event: Farm Share Turkey Drive Distribution Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Location: Everglades Village 19308 SW 380th Street, Florida City.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Lincoln Road Restaurants Suing Miami Beach Over Outdoor Dining Permits

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tapelia and Ole Ole on Lincoln Road are suing the city of Miami Beach for denying their permits for outdoor dining. In the 90-page lawsuit, the restaurants’ ownership group, Lincoln Theatre, said it didn’t know that past violations that were resolved or dismissed could cost them getting their permits renew. As businesses that mostly operates outdoors, no sidewalk cafes mean the restaurants would have to close by the end of the month. Jose Arenas, 75, is devastated by the news. “I pass by, sit down. I enjoy so much. That’s my house. Feels like a house here,” said Arenas. Arenas has been...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Cbsmiami#Lgbtq
CBS Miami

Here’s What You Can Expect At The 2021 Art Basel In Miami Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The ultimate extravaganza for international art galleries, high-roller collectors, artists, and art lovers returns to South Florida. The 2021 edition of Art Basel Miami Beach is the first in-person event since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Open to the public, Thursday, December 2, the Miami Beach Convention Center will host the event where art lovers from near and far will be able to experience art from 253 galleries, 43 of which will be participating for the first time, representing 36 countries. So, what can attendants expect at the show? Galleries: The main section of the event. This year, over 100 of...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Beach Man Mark Wylie Finds Comfort In Dark Times While Inspiring Himself And Others To #WalkWithWylie

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Mark Wylie, who has worked for Best Buddies for more than 30 years advocating for disability rights, has been doing a lot of walking around his Miami Beach neighborhood lately. “485 days today, that I’ve been walking consistently,” he said. It all started when COVID shutdowns began.  As a gay, single, Black man he said he felt alone and scared. “George Floyd had just been murdered, COVID had hit really hard, and I’m sitting in my apartment, and you know I’m working from home and I’m alone and I felt that I was caged,” said Wylie. So one day, before...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Flash Mob Robberies Have Some South Florida Retail Stores On High Alert

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The holiday shopping season is upon us and officials say criminals are becoming more brazen, targeting stores in large groups. “We’ve seen organized shoplifting. We’ve seen violent shoplifting. But we’ve never seen the type of organized shoplifting that we’ve seen lately,” said Read Hayes, a research scientist at the University of Florida and the Loss Prevention Research Council. Hayes said crooks are now teaming up for flash mob robberies. “Five to 50 vehicles pull up, almost synonymously, as many as 30 of the occupants jump out with sledge hammers, wire cutters and other tools. They know exactly where there going...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Surfside Collapse Survivors Receive Holiday Gift Cards

DORAL (CBSMiami) — They survived the unthinkable, but lost everything. Folks who made it through the Surfside condo collapse received a well-deserved assist ahead of Thanksgiving. “To get these prepaid cards for the holidays, so the kids can have gifts and toys – it’s a godsend, it’s fantastic,” says Steve Rosenthal, survivor. Global Empowerment Mission handed out $ 1,000-holiday gift cards to survivors of the collapse Tuesday. The non-profit organization has been helping survivors since the collapse months ago. Their Survivor Relocation Fund was created to help primary residents of the Champlain Towers South with first last and security deposits on new annual leases. So far, 95% of residents have been relocated into new homes by Global Empowerment Mission. “Only 3 families are not relocated, and they’ll be relocated probably by next week,” says Michael Capponi. GEM has already been helping relocated survivors with move-in essentials like bedding and appliances. Founder Michael Capponi says their goal is to provide as many resources as possible with the community. “The ones who did survive like Steve says they’re going to be extremely thankful, and we got to help them out with their future,” says Capponi. The donation efforts are ongoing at GEM, click here for more information.
SURFSIDE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Miami

Parade Tragedy In Wisconsin Sparks Safety Concerns In South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Following tragedy at a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, some parade and festival organizers in South Florida are keeping the conversations about safety high on their list. “900 barricades up that covered a full mile on both sides, there were police at almost every intersection,” said Miik Martorell, President Of Pride Fort Lauderdale. Pride Fort Lauderdale wrapped up after a return from the pandemic this weekend, and a parade took over A1A in the Fort Lauderdale Beach Area. Martorell tells CBS4 News they’re now looking at areas from this year’s Pride parade they could improve on when it comes to...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS4 Captures Rescue Of Elderly Disabled Man Trapped In Elevator

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More problems surfaced at a Miami high rise with elevator problems as firefighter-paramedics were called to rescue an elderly, disabled man in a wheelchair and a security guard who was trapped in an elevator. Darianne Diago, who lives on the 7th floor with her grandparents, told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that she called fire rescue around 5:30 Monday afternoon after the two people were trapped on the 10th floor at the 18-story Civic Towers Apartments at N.W. 15th Ave. and 18th St. “This could break down again and again, and this affects us and all the handicapped people having to...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Neighbors 4 Neighbors Comedy 4 A Cause Will Make You Laugh, While Helping Others

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s nothing better than a good laugh for a good cause. If you’re need of a good laugh while helping others, check out Comedy 4 A Cause, featuring the hilarious Brian Regan, Esther Ku, and Gene Harding! Plus a special performance by Bonn E Maiy!   Proceeds benefit Neighbors 4 Neighbors which does amazing work in our community. The non-profit organization has served South Florida since 1992, donating millions of dollars to help people in need. Comedy 4 A Cause takes place at the Hard Rock Live, Dec. 8th at 7:00 p.m. You can purchase tickets at www.neighbors4neighbors.org  
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Elevator Problems Causing Hardship For Miami High-Rise Residents

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Residents of a high-rise apartment building in Miami are worried about health and safety issues because they say only partial service has been restored to one elevator and they had been without service to both of their elevator for a week. ”It’s very hard, especially to older people living here,” said Armando Garces, who lives on the eighth floor of the Civic Towers Apartments at 1855 NW 15th Avenue, a HUD Section 8 rental assistance building with nearly 200 units. Garces told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “I have problems in my knee. I have problems going to the eighth floor....
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Safety Tips For Frying A Thanksgiving Turkey

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and frying a turkey is popular in South Florida but if you don’t do it the right way, you could have a big fire emergency. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is urging anyone frying a turkey to take safety precautions so their celebration doesn’t turn into tragedy. “We’re going to be doing a lot of cooking, burns can happen,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Maggie Castro. On Tuesday, they did a demonstration on the right way to fry a turkey. “If you follow the instructions you should be perfectly fine,” said Castro. Also, wear appropriate clothes, nothing too flowy...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Handyman Pedro Avila Charged With Video Voyeurism In Hallandale Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A handyman and plumber is accused of video voyeurism in Hallandale Beach. Veteran Hallandale Beach Police captain and spokesman Pedro Abut told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that, “It’s a vile encroachment of someone’s rights of privacy and it just shocks the conscience that someone would do this and potentially could have done it to other persons. Part of why we are doing it is to alert the public so that no other incidents will happen. Initially, the victims came forward and we launched the investigation.” An investigation into Pedro Pomares Avila, 50, began in June 2021 after the police were...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

‘Important For Us To Come Together’: Heat Legend Alonzo Mourning Dishes Thanksgiving Assist To Families In Need

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the 21st year, NBA Hall of Famer and volunteers with the Overtown Youth Center filled up families’ cars with Thanksgiving meals, from turkey to stuffing and all the fixin’s in between. For the youth center founder Mourning, it’s an exciting time of year too. “It’s truly a blessing when you think about this holiday season, when you think about the pandemic and how it’s affected so many different lives,” he said. Heat legend Alonzo Mourning overseeing the Thanksgiving food distribution. (CBS4) Education is the goal for his foundation, but he also looks for ways to support the kids and their...
NBA
CBS Miami

Help A Family In Need And Adopt A Family For The Holidays

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For 29 years, CBS4’s community outreach program, Neighbors 4 Neighbors, has connected those in need with those who can help, not just during the holidays, but all year long. This support extends all over South Florida in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe Counties. Your support has been critical to helping families and individuals during times of crisis and this year is no different. Because of you, last year’s Adopt A Family 4 the Holidays Program served thousands of members of our community. A total of $452,427 was raised in goods and services to help families in need. Now, Neighbors 4 Neighbors is...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy