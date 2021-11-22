Berlin rejects Minsk proposal to take in 2,000 migrants -govt spokesperson

BERLIN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Berlin does not accept a Belarus proposal for Germany to take in 2,000 migrants who are currently on Belarusian territory, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

"The idea of having a humanitarian corridor to Germany for 2,000 migrants is not a solution that is acceptable to Germany or the EU," the spokesperson said.

