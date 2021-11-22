ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin rejects Minsk proposal to take in 2,000 migrants -govt spokesperson

BERLIN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Berlin does not accept a Belarus proposal for Germany to take in 2,000 migrants who are currently on Belarusian territory, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

"The idea of having a humanitarian corridor to Germany for 2,000 migrants is not a solution that is acceptable to Germany or the EU," the spokesperson said.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

jo Warrick
6d ago

Germany is right to refuse. If they take in 2000 the next time Belarus will send 5000 or 10,000 thousand. They took the migrants intending to use them as Pawns. The migrants are Belarus problem and no one else's. If they are smart they will deport them back to their countries.

