Several ENC counties among highest COVID-19 death rate in NC

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors.

The United States as of Nov. 17 had reached 766,646 COVID-19-related deaths and 47.3 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 death rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 16, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

1 / 50Canva

#50. Avery County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (39 total deaths)

— 26.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,957 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,079 (2,823 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (32 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

2 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Person County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (88 total deaths)

— 26.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,938 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,160 (5,197 total cases)

— 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 91 (36 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

3 / 50Donald Lee Pardue // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Randolph County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (320 total deaths)

— 26.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,932 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (2 new deaths, -60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,516 (22,292 total cases)

— 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 117 (168 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

4 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Rockingham County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (207 total deaths)

— 29.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.4 (4 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,815 (12,573 total cases)

— 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 154 (140 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

5 / 50KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Vance County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (103 total deaths)

— 31.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,843 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,673 (6,980 total cases)

— 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (53 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

6 / 50Limozine // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Polk County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (48 total deaths)

— 31.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,837 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,528 (2,389 total cases)

— 19.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (20 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

7 / 50Canva

#44. Haywood County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (148 total deaths)

— 34.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,780 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,292 (7,660 total cases)

— 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 160 (100 new cases, +54% change from previous week)

8 / 50Canva

#43. Hyde County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (12 total deaths)

— 38.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,725 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,035 (841 total cases)

— 18.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (9 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

9 / 50State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Edgecombe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (126 total deaths)

— 39.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,704 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,636 (8,048 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (43 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

10 / 50BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Nash County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (234 total deaths)

— 40.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,373 (15,439 total cases)

— 14.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (64 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

11 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Wayne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (305 total deaths)

— 40.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,670 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,856 (17,061 total cases)

— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (225 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

12 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#39. Moore County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (251 total deaths)

— 41.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,665 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,722 (13,843 total cases)

— 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (71 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

13 / 50Jacalyn Engler // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Stokes County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (116 total deaths)

— 44.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,618 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.6 (3 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,205 (6,476 total cases)

— 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 197 (90 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

14 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Greene County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (55 total deaths)

— 48.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,553 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,924 (3,355 total cases)

— 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (14 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

15 / 50Canva

#36. Pasquotank County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (105 total deaths)

— 50.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,517 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,617 (5,423 total cases)

— 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (58 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

16 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#35. Caldwell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (217 total deaths)

— 50.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,515 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,719 (13,739 total cases)

— 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (88 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

17 / 50Ron Reiring // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Burke County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (241 total deaths)

— 51.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,489 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,661 (15,981 total cases)

— 22.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (80 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

18 / 50James R Poston // Shutterstock

#33. Cherokee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (77 total deaths)

— 52.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,460 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,392 (4,690 total cases)

— 14.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 101 (29 new cases, +81% change from previous week)

19 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#32. Catawba County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (430 total deaths)

— 53.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,441 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,084 (28,853 total cases)

— 25.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 128 (204 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

20 / 50David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#31. Beaufort County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (128 total deaths)

— 54.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,422 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.3 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,649 (7,354 total cases)

— 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (51 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

21 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Wilkes County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (187 total deaths)

— 55.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.4 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,826 (10,827 total cases)

— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 206 (141 new cases, +72% change from previous week)

22 / 50Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Bertie County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (52 total deaths)

— 55.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,401 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,258 (2,512 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 53 (10 new cases, -55% change from previous week)

23 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Gaston County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (628 total deaths)

— 59.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,338 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,156 (40,766 total cases)

— 26.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (411 new cases, +83% change from previous week)

24 / 50Toribio93 // Shutterstock

#27. Madison County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (62 total deaths)

— 61.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,291 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.2 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,133 (2,857 total cases)

— 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (42 new cases, +147% change from previous week)

25 / 50Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Halifax County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (143 total deaths)

— 62.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,282 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,023 (8,013 total cases)

— 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (26 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

26 / 50Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Wilson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (236 total deaths)

— 64.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,258 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,400 (13,415 total cases)

— 14.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 82 (67 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

27 / 50ncwetlands.org// Wikimedia Commons

#24. Bladen County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (95 total deaths)

— 64.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,249 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,897 (5,529 total cases)

— 17.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (29 new cases, +222% change from previous week)

28 / 50RnR // Wikimedia Commons

#23. McDowell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (133 total deaths)

— 65.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,239 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.4 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,114 (8,746 total cases)

— 33.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (49 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

29 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Lenoir County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (169 total deaths)

— 71.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,163 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.3 (8 new deaths, +167% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,153 (9,597 total cases)

— 19.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (47 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

30 / 50Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hertford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (72 total deaths)

— 72.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,147 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,155 (2,878 total cases)

— 15.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (8 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

31 / 50Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Stanly County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (191 total deaths)

— 72.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,144 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,976 (11,918 total cases)

— 32.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (121 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

32 / 50Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Chowan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (43 total deaths)

— 75.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,118 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,775 (2,339 total cases)

— 16.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 201 (28 new cases, +155% change from previous week)

33 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Scotland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (108 total deaths)

— 76.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,100 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,704 (5,817 total cases)

— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (36 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

34 / 50Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Alexander County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (118 total deaths)

— 79.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,073 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,625 (6,609 total cases)

— 22.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 149 (56 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

35 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Richmond County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (142 total deaths)

— 80.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,060 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,150 (7,240 total cases)

— 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 91 (41 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

36 / 50Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Washington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (37 total deaths)

— 81.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,036 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,024 (1,624 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (14 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

37 / 50OptimumPx // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Cleveland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (313 total deaths)

— 81.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,033 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,088 (18,696 total cases)

— 32.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 151 (148 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

38 / 50George Dukin // Shutterstock

#13. Clay County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (36 total deaths)

— 82.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,031 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,985 (1,683 total cases)

— 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 160 (18 new cases, +260% change from previous week)

39 / 50AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Rowan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (464 total deaths)

— 85.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #974 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.7 (1 new deaths, -83% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,762 (26,659 total cases)

— 30.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 139 (197 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

40 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Duplin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (193 total deaths)

— 86.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #962 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.4 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,162 (10,081 total cases)

— 19.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (43 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

41 / 50Alanteitleman // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Martin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (74 total deaths)

— 87.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #955 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,511 (3,705 total cases)

— 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (30 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

42 / 50G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Surry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (237 total deaths)

— 87.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #949 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,737 (12,732 total cases)

— 23.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 209 (150 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

43 / 50digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#8. Graham County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (28 total deaths)

— 88.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #931 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,875 (1,340 total cases)

— 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 71 (6 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

44 / 50Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Robeson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (435 total deaths)

— 89.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #920 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,334 (25,255 total cases)

— 34.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (101 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

45 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Anson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (82 total deaths)

— 90.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #909 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,293 (3,983 total cases)

— 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (50 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

46 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Northampton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (66 total deaths)

— 92.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #885 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,437 (2,618 total cases)

— 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (7 new cases, +40% change from previous week)

47 / 50Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Jones County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (34 total deaths)

— 105.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #757 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,598 (1,375 total cases)

— 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 96 (9 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

48 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Montgomery County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (110 total deaths)

— 130.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #482 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.4 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,021 (4,625 total cases)

— 18.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 129 (35 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

49 / 50gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Columbus County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (230 total deaths)

— 135.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #440 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,367 (10,195 total cases)

— 27.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (36 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

50 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#1. Rutherford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 498 (334 total deaths)

— 183.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.0 (4 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,375 (11,646 total cases)

— 21.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 137 (92 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

