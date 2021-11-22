ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Several ENC counties among highest COVID-19 death rate in NC

By Stacker.com
WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PNjqy_0d3rnrd300

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors.

The United States as of Nov. 17 had reached 766,646 COVID-19-related deaths and 47.3 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 death rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 16, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lUXSa_0d3rnrd300

1 / 50Canva

#50. Avery County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (39 total deaths)
— 26.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,957 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,079 (2,823 total cases)
— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (32 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cmqic_0d3rnrd300

2 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Person County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (88 total deaths)
— 26.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,938 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,160 (5,197 total cases)
— 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 91 (36 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ScvE8_0d3rnrd300

3 / 50Donald Lee Pardue // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Randolph County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (320 total deaths)
— 26.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,932 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (2 new deaths, -60% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,516 (22,292 total cases)
— 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 117 (168 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sRjWG_0d3rnrd300

4 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Rockingham County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (207 total deaths)
— 29.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.4 (4 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,815 (12,573 total cases)
— 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 154 (140 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4BPT_0d3rnrd300

5 / 50KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Vance County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (103 total deaths)
— 31.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,843 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,673 (6,980 total cases)
— 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (53 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x4ZfL_0d3rnrd300

6 / 50Limozine // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Polk County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (48 total deaths)
— 31.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,837 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,528 (2,389 total cases)
— 19.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (20 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ZoaT_0d3rnrd300

7 / 50Canva

#44. Haywood County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (148 total deaths)
— 34.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,780 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,292 (7,660 total cases)
— 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 160 (100 new cases, +54% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Hwq3_0d3rnrd300

8 / 50Canva

#43. Hyde County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (12 total deaths)
— 38.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,725 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,035 (841 total cases)
— 18.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (9 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fzJBD_0d3rnrd300

9 / 50State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Edgecombe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (126 total deaths)
— 39.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,704 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,636 (8,048 total cases)
— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (43 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IpkcU_0d3rnrd300

10 / 50BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Nash County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (234 total deaths)
— 40.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,373 (15,439 total cases)
— 14.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (64 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ByBXP_0d3rnrd300

11 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Wayne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (305 total deaths)
— 40.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,670 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,856 (17,061 total cases)
— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (225 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H6BAv_0d3rnrd300

12 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#39. Moore County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (251 total deaths)
— 41.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,665 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,722 (13,843 total cases)
— 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (71 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KMYdn_0d3rnrd300

13 / 50Jacalyn Engler // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Stokes County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (116 total deaths)
— 44.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,618 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.6 (3 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,205 (6,476 total cases)
— 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 197 (90 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPLaU_0d3rnrd300

14 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Greene County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (55 total deaths)
— 48.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,553 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,924 (3,355 total cases)
— 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (14 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJ7jX_0d3rnrd300

15 / 50Canva

#36. Pasquotank County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (105 total deaths)
— 50.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,517 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,617 (5,423 total cases)
— 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (58 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GjXxG_0d3rnrd300

16 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#35. Caldwell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (217 total deaths)
— 50.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,515 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,719 (13,739 total cases)
— 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (88 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKIEI_0d3rnrd300

17 / 50Ron Reiring // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Burke County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (241 total deaths)
— 51.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,489 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,661 (15,981 total cases)
— 22.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (80 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1By4dV_0d3rnrd300

18 / 50James R Poston // Shutterstock

#33. Cherokee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (77 total deaths)
— 52.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,460 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,392 (4,690 total cases)
— 14.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 101 (29 new cases, +81% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NEmix_0d3rnrd300

19 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#32. Catawba County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (430 total deaths)
— 53.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,441 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,084 (28,853 total cases)
— 25.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 128 (204 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJxC7_0d3rnrd300

20 / 50David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#31. Beaufort County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (128 total deaths)
— 54.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,422 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.3 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,649 (7,354 total cases)
— 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (51 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCTqu_0d3rnrd300

21 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Wilkes County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (187 total deaths)
— 55.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.4 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,826 (10,827 total cases)
— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 206 (141 new cases, +72% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xtzOo_0d3rnrd300

22 / 50Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Bertie County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (52 total deaths)
— 55.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,401 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,258 (2,512 total cases)
— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 53 (10 new cases, -55% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBjr5_0d3rnrd300

23 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Gaston County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (628 total deaths)
— 59.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,338 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,156 (40,766 total cases)
— 26.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (411 new cases, +83% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Xmnb_0d3rnrd300

24 / 50Toribio93 // Shutterstock

#27. Madison County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (62 total deaths)
— 61.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,291 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.2 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,133 (2,857 total cases)
— 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (42 new cases, +147% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWoLO_0d3rnrd300

25 / 50Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Halifax County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (143 total deaths)
— 62.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,282 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,023 (8,013 total cases)
— 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (26 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LpZgq_0d3rnrd300

26 / 50Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Wilson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (236 total deaths)
— 64.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,258 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,400 (13,415 total cases)
— 14.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 82 (67 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07vkmG_0d3rnrd300

27 / 50ncwetlands.org// Wikimedia Commons

#24. Bladen County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (95 total deaths)
— 64.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,249 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,897 (5,529 total cases)
— 17.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (29 new cases, +222% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uRazL_0d3rnrd300

28 / 50RnR // Wikimedia Commons

#23. McDowell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (133 total deaths)
— 65.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,239 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.4 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,114 (8,746 total cases)
— 33.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (49 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b4YWj_0d3rnrd300

29 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Lenoir County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (169 total deaths)
— 71.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,163 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.3 (8 new deaths, +167% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,153 (9,597 total cases)
— 19.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (47 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rr0Ko_0d3rnrd300

30 / 50Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hertford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (72 total deaths)
— 72.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,147 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,155 (2,878 total cases)
— 15.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (8 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUOyz_0d3rnrd300

31 / 50Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Stanly County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (191 total deaths)
— 72.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,144 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,976 (11,918 total cases)
— 32.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (121 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tHQCR_0d3rnrd300

32 / 50Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Chowan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (43 total deaths)
— 75.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,118 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,775 (2,339 total cases)
— 16.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 201 (28 new cases, +155% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQMPO_0d3rnrd300

33 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Scotland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (108 total deaths)
— 76.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,100 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,704 (5,817 total cases)
— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (36 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YwAz7_0d3rnrd300

34 / 50Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Alexander County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (118 total deaths)
— 79.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,073 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,625 (6,609 total cases)
— 22.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 149 (56 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YsWQa_0d3rnrd300

35 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Richmond County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (142 total deaths)
— 80.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,060 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,150 (7,240 total cases)
— 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 91 (41 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uutrC_0d3rnrd300

36 / 50Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Washington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (37 total deaths)
— 81.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,036 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,024 (1,624 total cases)
— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (14 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kv5X_0d3rnrd300

37 / 50OptimumPx // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Cleveland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (313 total deaths)
— 81.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,033 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,088 (18,696 total cases)
— 32.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 151 (148 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p43Lu_0d3rnrd300

38 / 50George Dukin // Shutterstock

#13. Clay County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (36 total deaths)
— 82.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,031 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,985 (1,683 total cases)
— 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 160 (18 new cases, +260% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Uec7_0d3rnrd300

39 / 50AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Rowan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (464 total deaths)
— 85.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #974 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.7 (1 new deaths, -83% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,762 (26,659 total cases)
— 30.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 139 (197 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MH1Mn_0d3rnrd300

40 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Duplin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (193 total deaths)
— 86.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #962 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.4 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,162 (10,081 total cases)
— 19.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (43 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNlpy_0d3rnrd300

41 / 50Alanteitleman // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Martin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (74 total deaths)
— 87.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #955 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,511 (3,705 total cases)
— 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (30 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39taMt_0d3rnrd300

42 / 50G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Surry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (237 total deaths)
— 87.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #949 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,737 (12,732 total cases)
— 23.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 209 (150 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lq3ES_0d3rnrd300

43 / 50digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#8. Graham County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (28 total deaths)
— 88.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #931 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,875 (1,340 total cases)
— 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 71 (6 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dxpbp_0d3rnrd300

44 / 50Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Robeson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (435 total deaths)
— 89.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #920 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,334 (25,255 total cases)
— 34.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (101 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q94mP_0d3rnrd300

45 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Anson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (82 total deaths)
— 90.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #909 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,293 (3,983 total cases)
— 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (50 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tHOXL_0d3rnrd300

46 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Northampton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (66 total deaths)
— 92.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #885 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,437 (2,618 total cases)
— 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (7 new cases, +40% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40kRaA_0d3rnrd300

47 / 50Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Jones County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (34 total deaths)
— 105.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #757 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,598 (1,375 total cases)
— 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 96 (9 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cdMvd_0d3rnrd300

48 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Montgomery County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (110 total deaths)
— 130.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #482 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.4 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,021 (4,625 total cases)
— 18.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 129 (35 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TG8Dd_0d3rnrd300

49 / 50gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Columbus County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (230 total deaths)
— 135.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #440 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,367 (10,195 total cases)
— 27.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (36 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P08MB_0d3rnrd300

50 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#1. Rutherford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 498 (334 total deaths)
— 183.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #191 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.0 (4 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,375 (11,646 total cases)
— 21.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 137 (92 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

Related
WNCT

Fire at Pilot Mountain State Park has burned 180 acres

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — Firefighters in North Carolina are working to put out a fire in Pilot Mountain State Park that has already burned 180 acres. The North Carolina State Parks and Recreation Department said the park is closed and likely will be all week. State officials are asking people to stay away from […]
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WNCT

WNCT

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy