On March 4, 1947, the 14 voters of Hillsboro Beach had no idea that they had elected a 5’4″ dynamo and perfectionist as their first mayor. A native of Manchester, England, Ernest Wooler, born in 1888, was nicknamed “Little Ernie.” In 1903, he went to work for the drawing office of Royce Ltd. He ran errands, made easy drawings, blueprints and visited with the draughtsmen. Later, he attended Manchester Municipal School of Technology perfecting his interests and talent. Pa Royce later hired him to dismantle and make sketches of the important parts of his two-cycle Decauville car.

HILLSBORO BEACH, FL ・ 25 DAYS AGO