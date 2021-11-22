ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville Christmas Parade 2021

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 6 days ago
Tuesday, November 30, 2021

6:30 pm

Event by City of Jacksonville, Alabama Pelham Plaza Shopping Center, 812 Pelham Rd S, Jacksonville, AL 36265 Join us Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. on Pelham Road from Pelham Plaza to Houston Cole Library at Jacksonville State University. This year’s theme is “An Alabama Christmas” — positions in the parade line for cars, trucks and floats are still open! Call Rita Edwards at 256-225-0816 or visit Edwards Grocery at 6726 Alabama 204 to pick up and fill out an application. We can’t wait to see you there!

For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .

ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

