Jacksonville Christmas Parade 2021
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
6:30 pmEvent by City of Jacksonville, Alabama Pelham Plaza Shopping Center, 812 Pelham Rd S, Jacksonville, AL 36265 Join us Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. on Pelham Road from Pelham Plaza to Houston Cole Library at Jacksonville State University. This year’s theme is “An Alabama Christmas” — positions in the parade line for cars, trucks and floats are still open! Call Rita Edwards at 256-225-0816 or visit Edwards Grocery at 6726 Alabama 204 to pick up and fill out an application. We can’t wait to see you there!
