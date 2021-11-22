ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New COVID testing policy for Canadian travelers takes effect November 30th

By asmith
KGMI
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLAINE, Wash. – It’s official. Fully vaccinated Canadians making quick trips to the U.S. will soon no longer have to get an expensive COVID test to return home. Health Canada says the new rule takes effect on November 30th and only...

kgmi.com

