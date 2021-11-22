ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Video Shows Driver Hitting Man After Alleged Road Rage Incident Near Davis

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVIS (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol is looking for a driver caught on camera in an alleged road rage attack on Interstate 80 near...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

CBS New York

Michael Frank Gentile, 71, Dies After Apparent Road Rage Incident In Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A 71-year-old man has died after he was attacked in an apparent road rage incident in Stamford. Michael Frank Gentile was hospitalized in grave condition since the incident Wednesday afternoon at a busy intersection on Cold Spring Road. A prosecutor warned this could become a homicide case. Emmanuel Matias, 25, appeared Thursday before a judge who refused to reduce his bond. Matias was with his sister and a male friend in a light-colored sedan and Gentile was in a truck behind them. The truck made contact with the sedan and Matias then allegedly pulled in front of the truck to force it to stop. Witnesses said Matias began pounding on the truck window. “They got into an argument, and during the course of that argument the suspect punched the victim, causing him to fall to the ground and he went unconscious,” Stamford police Sgt. William Brevard said, reiterating that witnesses said the victim was put down with just a single blow. Matias told cops Gentile intentionally swerved into his car. Police were talking to witnesses and gathering surveillance video, trying to better understand what led to the brief and violent encounter. Matias is charged with assault, but those charges could be upgraded.
STAMFORD, CT
AOL Corp

Woman killed in alleged road rage incident was the aggressor: Florida police

A Florida woman who was killed after an alleged road rage incident was the aggressor, police said. The incident happened over the weekend. Sara Nicole Morales, a 35-year-old Volusia County library assistant, was fatally shot after a confrontation following a hit-and-run crash in Orange City, about 30 miles north of Orlando.
FLORIDA STATE
rcnky.com

Man Jailed in Alleged Road Rage Shooting in Covington

The man accused of shooting a woman in what Covington Police described as a road rage incident involving a parking space, was arrested Monday. Treonte Perrin, 25, was located in the area of East 18th St. and Maryland Ave. Perrin is charged with first degree assault and is being held...
COVINGTON, KY
LehighValleyLive.com

Truck driver shoots at a car in road rage incident on I-78 in N.J., cops say

A truck driver was arrested Thursday after shooting at another vehicle in what authorities described as a “road rage incident” on Interstate 78 in Somerset County. A motorist called police shortly before 8:30 a.m. to report that a tractor-trailer driver had fired at least one shot through his windshield as the truck and the motorist’s car traveled west on Route 78 in Watchung, according to New Jersey State Police. The motorist was not struck, they said.
Register Citizen

Police: Stamford man, 71, dies after road rage assault

STAMFORD — A city man assaulted on Cold Spring Road following an apparent car accident this week has died from his injuries, police officials said Friday. Lt. Thomas Scanlon said 71-year-old Michael Frank Gentile died late Thursday night. A state prosecutor on the case said during a court appearance earlier Thursday that the victim was on the “verge of death.”
STAMFORD, CT
KTVZ

Police: Bullet hits driver’s headrest during road rage shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Police are investigating a road rage shooting that occurred in the Eliot neighborhood early Tuesday morning. At about 1:49 a.m., night shift officers were called out to a shooting near Northeast Rodney Avenue and Northeast Cook Street. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed a near collision turned into a road rage incident and shots were fired into a car.
PORTLAND, OR

