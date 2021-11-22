Video Shows Driver Hitting Man After Alleged Road Rage Incident Near Davis

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A 71-year-old man has died after he was attacked in an apparent road rage incident in Stamford. Michael Frank Gentile was hospitalized in grave condition since the incident Wednesday afternoon at a busy intersection on Cold Spring Road. A prosecutor warned this could become a homicide case. Emmanuel Matias, 25, appeared Thursday before a judge who refused to reduce his bond. Matias was with his sister and a male friend in a light-colored sedan and Gentile was in a truck behind them. The truck made contact with the sedan and Matias then allegedly pulled in front of the truck to force it to stop. Witnesses said Matias began pounding on the truck window. “They got into an argument, and during the course of that argument the suspect punched the victim, causing him to fall to the ground and he went unconscious,” Stamford police Sgt. William Brevard said, reiterating that witnesses said the victim was put down with just a single blow. Matias told cops Gentile intentionally swerved into his car. Police were talking to witnesses and gathering surveillance video, trying to better understand what led to the brief and violent encounter. Matias is charged with assault, but those charges could be upgraded.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 9 DAYS AGO