ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Dauphin County Prison inmate escapes custody at Harrisburg Hospital

By Megan Talley
abc27 News
abc27 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dAa1Q_0d3rmapj00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,000 reward after a Dauphin County Prison inmate escaped custody at Harrisburg Hospital early Monday morning.

Police are actively searching for wanted fugitive Autum Flowers, who was incarcerated earlier in November on drug-related charges. She was in the hospital for reported medical need and was under guard by two corrections officers.

New Holland man sentenced 14-40 years in prison for sexual abuse charges

They say Flowers’ last known address was in Columbia, Lancaster County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police department, and CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

“We are actively working to determine how this happened and will take steps to minimize the chance it can happen again,” Warden Gregory Briggs said.

Pending investigation, the two corrections officers involved in the incident are on paid administrative leave.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 5

Reyce Allen
6d ago

This one has me baffled she was shackled and handcuffed two seats down from me in the ER

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Two people found dead in Franklin County home

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has reported they have found two people dead inside of a home in Greene Township, Franklin County during a response to a call about a domestic-related incident on Sunday, Nov. 28. According to the report, troopers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Sundown Drive in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

One dead in a motorcycle crash in Lancaster County

CAERNARVON TWP. Pa. (WHTM) — A 16-year-old from Mohnton, Pa. was killed when he crashed his motorcycle on the 2100 block of Main Street around 8 am Saturday in Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County. According to a police report, the operator of the motorcycle was driving in the eastbound lane at a high rate of speed. […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
County
Dauphin County, PA
Dauphin County, PA
Crime & Safety
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, PA
City
New Holland, PA
abc27 News

Vandalism damages Downtown Lancaster Menorah

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police was notified that unknown person(s) had vandalized the new Menorah that had been placed on Penn Square on Friday, Nov. 26 in Lancaster. According to a Crimewatch report, The damage is believed to have been caused sometime during the overnight hours between Nov. 26 and […]
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

New Holland man charged with damaging 21 vehicles

NEW HOLLAND Pa. (WHTM) — A New Holland man was charged with criminal mischief after 21 cars and one residence were damaged on Nov. 20. According to a Crimewatch report, 28-year-old William Buehler of New Holland was charged with criminal mischief after officers were dispatched to a vandalism complaint that had occurred overnight in the […]
NEW HOLLAND, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Corrections Officers#Fugitive#Weather#Harrisburg Hospital#Whtm#Flowers#Crimestoppers
abc27 News

Trooper Minute: Deer season

(WHTM) — Fall is breeding season for the white-tailed deer. This time of year is also when drivers are most likely to be involved in a deer-related crash. Pa. State Police Corporal Brent Miller is giving some advice and information for drivers. In 2020, over 5,500 deer-related crashes were reported, resulting in 1,028 people getting […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc27 News

ICYMI: Five of the most-viewed stories for the week of Nov. 22

(WHTM) — A prison inmate escapes custody, a carjacking suspect leaves behind a selfie, and predictions for Pennsylvania’s winter weather — here are five of this week’s most-viewed stories you might have missed. 1. Dauphin County Prison inmate escapes custody at Harrisburg Hospital Police are searching for Dauphin County Prison inmate Autum Flowers, who was […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Police chief: 3 shot in fight at North Carolina mall

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A police chief says three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between two groups at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving. Authorities said in the late afternoon that one person was detained and there was no further threat to the public. […]
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27 News

We Salute You: Richard Delaware

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Nov. 26, abc27 honors Richard Delaware. Delaware served in the Vietnam War for two terms in the U.S. Navy as a Naval Officer. He currently lives in Dillsburg, York County. We salute you and thank you for your service.
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Local Lancaster County church gives back for 26th year

LANCASTER Pa. (WHTM) — The work started early. “So, everything was prepped yesterday but everything got in the ovens at 6 o’clock this morning,” said Sandra Forbes, outreach director for Ebenezer Baptist Church. Even before most of us were awake this morning, these unsung heroes were hard at work at Ebenezer Baptist Church continuing an […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy