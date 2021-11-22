ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man shot, killed on Panama Lane

By Mason Rockfellow
 6 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Panama Lane in southwest Bakersfield Monday.

Around 1:25 a.m. BPD was dispatched to to Panama Lane just west of Stine Road for reports of a man down in the roadway. When officers arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time. The identity of the man will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later date.

If anyone has information regarding this incident call Detective Max Hernandez at 661-326-3534 or the department at 661-327-7111.

