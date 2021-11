Last year for the whole year there were 67. By the end of this year, unless the shadows change, and there is currently absolutely no reason that they would, the number of homeless deaths in Santa Ana will approach 100 (96 would be the prediction). That would make for a 50% increase in the number of homeless deaths in Santa Ana between 2020 and 2021.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO