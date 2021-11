In the past few years, Blueface has transitioned into a reality TV star, a boxer, and a restaurant owner while his career in music appeared to be at a standstill. "Thotiana" was one of the biggest songs of 2019, though it's been relatively difficult for Blueface to recreate that type of success with his subsequent releases. However, there have been signs of growth over the years. Last year's "Better Days" with OG Bobby Billions earned Blueface some serious praise, and shocked many of his naysayers.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO