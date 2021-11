For most people, “stress” is a word more associated with work than vacation. As Thanksgiving Break approaches, however, it’s important to acknowledge that the holidays have their own complications—particularly at a historical moment that can feel like an unending series of national and global emergencies. Routines are disrupted, old challenges resurface, and even free time can become a source of anxiety as many of us face stressors at home at least as powerful as those we face away from it.

