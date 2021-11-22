5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Real Estate Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) - P/E: 4.37 Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) - P/E: 0.16 Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) - P/E: 5.56 GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) - P/E: 8.5 Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) - P/E: 5.4

Annaly Capital Management saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.3 in Q2 to 0.28 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 10.33%, which has increased by 1.07% from last quarter's yield of 9.26%.

This quarter, Ashford Hospitality Trust experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.84 in Q2 and is now 0.11. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.86%, which has increased by 1.86% from 7.0% in the previous quarter.

Newmark Group has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.5, which has increased by 61.29% compared to Q2, which was 0.31. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.26%, which has decreased by 0.06% from 0.32% last quarter.

GEO Group saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.58 in Q2 to 0.52 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 11.16%, which has decreased by 0.86% from last quarter's yield of 12.02%.

This quarter, Chimera Investment experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.54 in Q2 and is now 0.42. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.87%, which has decreased by 1.34% from last quarter's yield of 10.21%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.