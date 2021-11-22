ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Real Estate Sector

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fqjUJ_0d3rlQv800

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

  1. Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) - P/E: 4.37
  2. Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) - P/E: 0.16
  3. Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) - P/E: 5.56
  4. GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) - P/E: 8.5
  5. Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) - P/E: 5.4

Annaly Capital Management saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.3 in Q2 to 0.28 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 10.33%, which has increased by 1.07% from last quarter's yield of 9.26%.

This quarter, Ashford Hospitality Trust experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.84 in Q2 and is now 0.11. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.86%, which has increased by 1.86% from 7.0% in the previous quarter.

Newmark Group has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.5, which has increased by 61.29% compared to Q2, which was 0.31. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.26%, which has decreased by 0.06% from 0.32% last quarter.

GEO Group saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.58 in Q2 to 0.52 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 11.16%, which has decreased by 0.86% from last quarter's yield of 12.02%.

This quarter, Chimera Investment experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.54 in Q2 and is now 0.42. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.87%, which has decreased by 1.34% from last quarter's yield of 10.21%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shares fell 13.83% to $1.62 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $84.8 million. Ranger Oil (NASDAQ:ROCC) stock fell 11.11% to $25.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $533.5 million. Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares declined by 10.05% to $40.0. The...
STOCKS
Forbes

How Low Will Stocks Go?

This year's Black Friday was marked not by buying, but by selling, as overseas markets plunged in overnight trading Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down over 2.5%. The Spyder Trust (SPY) , which tracks the S&P 500, opened down 1.4%, which in turn triggered even more...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Annaly Capital Management#A Value#Nly#Aht#Newmark Group#Nmrk#Geo Group#Chimera Investment#Ashford Hospitality Trust#Benzinga Ins
NBC San Diego

Top Wall Street Analysts Expect Big Gains From These Stocks

With markets up big year-to-date, bulls and bears seem to have completely diverged in their hypotheses on the upcoming end of the fiscal year. Some see a potential for a dot com bubble-esq surge, and others only expect a pullback. However, it is of paramount importance for any long-term investor...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Best Biopharma Stocks to Buy During This Industrywide Fire Sale

Biopharma stocks have crashed in 2021. Affimed, Amgen, and Bristol Myers Squibb all sport extremely attractive valuations relative to their long-term outlook. Biopharmaceutical stocks are slated to end the year on a sour note. Apart from top COVID-19 vaccine players like Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax, investors have shown little to no interest in owning these growth-oriented equities in 2021. As proof, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has lost a monstrous 17% of its value this year. This industrywide sell-off has also picked up momentum during the waning days of Nov., with an eye-popping 358 biopharma stocks falling by more than 10% during just the past three weeks.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
thebalance.com

What Is an Earnings Surprise?

An earnings surprise occurs when a company's reported profits are significantly above or below its earlier earnings estimate. Stock market analysts create and use earnings estimates to gauge company valuations. Whether an earnings surprise is positive or negative matters, as it can influence stock prices and trading activity. That's important...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks That Just Went on Sale

PayPal stock is down over 40% from its high. Fiverr International will benefit from long-term trends, and its stock sell-off is overdone. Twitter still has underappreciated avenues to growth. Many growth-dependent stocks have seen significant pullbacks in a recent bout of market volatility. Tech stocks have been volatile across 2021's...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Kiplinger

Dividend Increases: 14 Stocks That Have Doubled Their Payouts

2021 has turned out to be a banner year for dividend growth investors, marked by unusually large dividend increases. Dividends began rising steeply during this year's June quarter when many companies that had suspended dividends during the pandemic resumed payments. There were even more firms that reduced payments during 2020 or left their dividend unchanged but signaled their improving business prospects in 2021 by issuing dividend increases.
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Stumbling Stocks That Could Be Worth Much More by 2030

As much as we’d like them to, stocks don’t always go up. In fact, that’s true for even the best companies. Take Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for example. After the dot-com bubble, Amazon stock lost more than 70% of its value. Another blue-chip company, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), lost more than 60% of its value and didn’t recover for 16 years. However, there’s no denying that buying at those high valuations would’ve still paid off if you had held until today. In this article, I discuss three stumbling stocks that could be worth much more by 2030.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Fintech Stocks to Watch in This Volatile Market

Today's video focuses on Sofi (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Square (NYSE:SQ). The stock prices for both of these companies have fallen over 20% from 52-week high prices. The volatility in the market could be providing investors with dollar-cost averaging opportunities. Here are some highlights from the video. On Nov. 17, Square announced...
STOCKS
Woonsocket Call

2 Retail Stocks That Handily Beat Earnings Estimates

As the U.S. holiday season kicks in, retail sales are expected to increase substantially. Given solid demand, we think retail stocks Buckle and The Children’s Place could be solid bets now.
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys in 2022

AstraZeneca and Beyond Meat are two struggling stocks that have been underperforming this year. An acquisition plus an increase in price for its COVID-19 vaccine could drastically help AstraZeneca. Beyond Meat generated double-digit revenue growth last quarter, but not from the U.S. market. Investing in stocks that are falling can...
STOCKS
investing.com

Market Correction: 3 Defensive Stocks to Buy in December

The last severe market correction occurred in February and March 2020. Markets plunged, as the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic became apparent. Since then, North American markets have thrived in the face of historically low interest rates, radical social spending, and continued quantitative easing. Canada has already dramatically scaled back on the latter two developments. The Bank of Canada (BoC) is now telegraphing rate hikes in 2022. Investors worried about a potential market correction should look to snatch up defensive stocks in the final month of the year. Let’s jump in.
STOCKS
Las Vegas Herald

Good times ahead for real estate sector: Deloitte Report

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): India's real estate sector suffered a major setback during the first and the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic but now it is showing signs of steady recovery. Recently, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) released a report, titled 'Reality of realty in...
REAL ESTATE
The Post and Courier

Real Estate News

In a five-part email series, Carolina One Real Estate Services CFO/COO Dave Sansom shared reasons why housing prices are likely to continue rising. November roared out of the gate with 422 properties under contract in the first week, by far a record and nearly double the median number of properties that go under contract in the first week of November.
CHARLESTON, SC
investing.com

Why I’m Buying These Quebec-Based Bank Stocks Ahead of Earnings

Quebec’s economy is positioned to outperform every other Canadian province in 2021. It has bounced back magnificently from the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, Quebec is geared up to post annual GDP growth of 6.5% in 2021. That would represent the highest mark in its history after a 5.5% dip in the previous year. Today, I want to look at three Quebec-based bank stocks that are worth targeting, as the province benefits from this spectacular rebound.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks poised to plunge

Nov 26 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS POISED TO PLUNGE (0900 EST/1400 GMT) U.S. equity index futures are sliding on Friday, with travel, bank and commodity-linked stocks bearing...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
18K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy