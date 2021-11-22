A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) - P/E: 4.73 Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) - P/E: 6.26 uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) - P/E: 4.32 InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) - P/E: 1.09 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) - P/E: 3.61

Fulgent Genetics has reported Q3 earnings per share at 4.05, which has increased by 58.82% compared to Q2, which was 2.55. Fulgent Genetics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Co-Diagnostics's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.38, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.33. Co-Diagnostics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

uniQure saw a decrease in earnings per share from 8.51 in Q2 to -0.79 now. uniQure does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Hldg has been featured as a value stock. InVivo Therapeutics Hldg's Q3 EPS sits at -0.07, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). InVivo Therapeutics Hldg does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.33, which has decreased by 2.94% compared to Q2, which was 0.34. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.