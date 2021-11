No one likes advertisements, especially on mobile devices where screen space is limited, but they are often a necessity to pay for development and server costs. Google’s Flutter framework is becoming a popular way to build cross-platform applications, but there are fewer options for advertising compared to native apps or websites. Google’s Mobile Ads SDK has only been available as a public beta, but now it’s officially ready for everyone to use.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO