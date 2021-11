AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora firefighters say two people were hospitalized on Monday afternoon after their home caught fire. Firefighters rushed to the home near Laredo Street and Yale Avenue. (credit: Aurora Fire) Firefighters say a third person was seen by paramedics, but did not go to the hospital. All victims suffered non life-threatening injuries, fire officials say. (credit: Aurora Fire) Details about how the fire started are unclear.

AURORA, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO