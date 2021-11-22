No country music fan is unfamiliar with the name Thomas Rhett. Boasting 16 No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Country Airplay charts and songwriter credits for fellow artists, including Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, and Lee Brice, Rhett has earned his spot among country greats.

Son of country singer Rhett Akins, Thomas Rhett grew up within the grasp of the music industry. He started off as a drummer in his early life and was in a band called The High Heeled Flip Flops in high school. After briefly attending Lipscomb University in Nashville, Rhett stepped away from academia to pursue a music career, signing a publishing deal with Big Machine Record Group.

Rhett’s debut album, It Goes Like This, was released on October 29, 2013. Notable singles from this album include title track “It Goes Like This” and “Make Me Wanna,” both of which topped the Country Airplay chart.

His latest project is a double album release, the first part of which was released on April 30, 2021, titled Country Again: Side A. The second side is set for late 2022. In the meantime, TR is also working on an album to be released in early 2022, Where We Started.

TR also appeared on the cover of the September/October 2021 issue of American Songwriter. Check out the cover story here.

Considering that TR has too many No. 1 hits to fit this list, there’s no way to definitively choose what to include. This was a tough one, but here are our top ten Thomas Rhett songs.

10. “T-shirt”

9. “Get Me Some Of That”

8. “It Goes Like This”

7. “Look What God Gave Her”

6. “What’s Your Country Song”

5. “Unforgettable”

4. “Craving You ft. Maren Morris”

3. “Marry Me”

2. “Slow Down Summer”

1. “Die A Happy Man”

Photo by John Shearer