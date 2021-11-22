ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Top Ten Thomas Rhett Songs

By Anna D'Amico
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQFuS_0d3rhZ0V00

No country music fan is unfamiliar with the name Thomas Rhett. Boasting 16 No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Country Airplay charts and songwriter credits for fellow artists, including Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, and Lee Brice, Rhett has earned his spot among country greats.

Son of country singer Rhett Akins, Thomas Rhett grew up within the grasp of the music industry. He started off as a drummer in his early life and was in a band called The High Heeled Flip Flops in high school. After briefly attending Lipscomb University in Nashville, Rhett stepped away from academia to pursue a music career, signing a publishing deal with Big Machine Record Group.

Rhett’s debut album, It Goes Like This, was released on October 29, 2013. Notable singles from this album include title track “It Goes Like This” and “Make Me Wanna,” both of which topped the Country Airplay chart.

His latest project is a double album release, the first part of which was released on April 30, 2021, titled Country Again: Side A. The second side is set for late 2022. In the meantime, TR is also working on an album to be released in early 2022, Where We Started.

TR also appeared on the cover of the September/October 2021 issue of American Songwriter. Check out the cover story here.

Considering that TR has too many No. 1 hits to fit this list, there’s no way to definitively choose what to include. This was a tough one, but here are our top ten Thomas Rhett songs.

10. “T-shirt”

9. “Get Me Some Of That”

8. “It Goes Like This”

7. “Look What God Gave Her”

6. “What’s Your Country Song”

5. “Unforgettable”

4. “Craving You ft. Maren Morris”

3. “Marry Me”

2. “Slow Down Summer”

1. “Die A Happy Man”

Photo by John Shearer

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Welcome New Baby, Reveal First Photos and Name

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are officially a family of six! The couple welcomed their fourth child, daughter Lillie Carolina, on Monday, Nov. 15 in Nashville, Tennessee. The couple announced the birth of their "miracle," who joins big sisters Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, and Lennon Love, 21 months, Wednesday evening alongside a few adorable first-look photos of their newborn.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
995qyk.com

Thomas Rhett And Wife Welcome Fourth Baby Girl

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren welcomed their fourth girl into the world on November 15, 2021, and Thomas posted a picture to Twitter of the happy couple along with baby Lilie Caroline Adkins. Rhett said in a tweet, Lillie Carolina Akins was born November 15th. 7.5 pounds of pure...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
995qyk.com

Thomas Rhett’s Dad Holds New Baby Lillie

Thomas Rhett’s award-winning songwriter father Rhett Akins, and his wife Sonya were on hand when the family welcomed their fourth daughter Lillie Carolina earlier this week (11/15), and Rhett’s wife shared pictures of the new baby on her Instagram. Sonya Akins wrote along with a few photos of herself, the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
CBS Miami

Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs Scheduled To Headline 2022 Tortuga Music Festival In April

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Having just wrapped a successful Tortuga Music Festival on Fort Lauderdale beach, organizers are hard at work on next year’s event. Believe it or not, it will take place in the spring with an all-new lineup of country music favorites. This past festival included includes performances by Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, John Pardi, Cole Swindell, Jimmie Allen, Michael Ray, Chris Lane, Gabby Barrett, and Lee Brice. Next year’s festival will be held from April 8th through 10th. Some of those scheduled to perform include Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Nelly, Brothers Osborne, Jordan Davis, Randy Houser, Travis Tritt, Scott McCreery, and Chase Rice. Passes for the festival will go on sale Friday, December 3rd. Presales start on Monday, November 29th. Passes range from $209 for the alumni presale 3-day general admission pass to $2,049 for the 3-day super VIP pass. Click Here for more on pass information. Single day passes will not be available when the passes go on sale in November and December. The event’s website said if single day passes do become available, they will be released a little closer to the festival.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Kentucky New Era

Shane McAnally On Co-Writing Thomas Rhett’s Sad Song “Marry Me” | CMT I Wrote That

Thomas Rhett’s “Marry Me” is surprisingly not about his wife Lauren Akins, but rather inspired by a Reba McEntire tune. 🤯 Shane McAnally explains the story behind the song. Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorite shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at https://bit.ly/3qyOeOf. #IWroteThat #ShaneMcAnally #CMT. SUBSCRIBE now...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Brice
Person
Rhett Akins
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Maren Morris
themusicuniverse.com

Hardy, Rhett Akins & The Cadillac Three team for ‘Hixtape’ song

Hardy, Rhett Akins & The Cadillac Three proving their country cred in “One Of Y’all,” available on all streaming and digital platforms. The track is the latest from the all-star Hixtape: Vol. 2, due in full on December 10th. Co-written by series visionary Hardy with Zach Abend and Andy Albert,...
MUSIC
kxgn.com

Florida’s 2022 Tortuga Music Festival to feature Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and more

Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Morgan Wallen will headline the 2022 Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The annual music event will take place on April 8-10, 2022 and will mark the fest’s return to its typical April schedule after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the other stars slated to perform at the three-day installment include Breland, Priscilla Block, Brothers Osborne, Jordan Davis, Travis Denning, Walker Hayes, Randy Houser and more.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Songs#Country Airplay#Music Industry#Georgia Line#Lipscomb University#Big Machine Record Group
weisradio.com

Thomas Rhett shares a full-circle work tape of “Country Again” after the song earns him a Grammy nod

Thomas Rhett’s “Country Again” started out as a simple acoustic demo — and now it’s earned him his fifth Grammy Awards nomination. The Recording Academy shared its 2022 nominees on Tuesday, and among them was Thomas, who’s up for Best Country Song thanks to “Country Again.” To celebrate the milestone, Thomas shared an early version of the tune, recorded right after it was written.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
wbwn.com

Thomas Rhett says that at Thanksgiving “I Am The Turkey Guy”

Thanksgiving is tomorrow, November 25th. You can be sure that Thomas Rhett will be doing at least one thing for sure. He will be cooking the turkey. “When it comes to Thanksgiving, I am the turkey guy. I love to smoke food. I love to stand by the grill with a cold beer for hours upon end watching the brisket smoke, doing ribs … But around Thanksgiving, I am the guy that does the turkeys. And it is a job that I love to do.”
THOMAS RHETT
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Remember When,” by Alan Jackson

With its relatable lyrics, simple melody, and soothing vocals, Alan Jackson’s “Remember When” has been pulling at the heartstrings of listeners since it was released in 2003. “Remember When,” written solely by Jackson, was released in October of 2003 as the second and final single from his compilation album, Greatest...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Wendy Moten Belts Out Aretha Franklin’s “Freeway of Love” on ‘The Voice’

Wendy Moten kicked off the Top 11 live performances on The Voice with an electrifying rendition of Aretha Franklin’s 1985 hit “Freeway of Love.”. After being cheered on by Vince Gill over FaceTime, the 55-year-old Memphis, Tennessee native opened up the show with her powerhouse performance of the song, which was chosen for the artist by viewers during “Fan Week,” and received a standing ovation from coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Cher Songs

Singer, songwriter, and Academy Award-winning actress, Cher is a consummate chameleon. She first gained success as a solo artist and as one half of the duo Sonny and Cher with her then-husband, the late Sonny Bono. Later, the icon reemerged as a pop solo artist in the 1970s through the ’80s and, finally, gained legendary status.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy