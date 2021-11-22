ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Holmes, Osunniyi help St. Bonaventure beat Marquette 70-54

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q0Agv_0d3rhMmI00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaren Holmes had 19 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, Osun Osunniyi added 16 points and 11 rebounds and No. 22 St. Bonaventure beat Marquette 70-54 on Sunday night to win the Charleston Classic.

Osunniyi — who went into the game as the NCAA’s active leader in blocks per game (2.73) and had four on Sunday — made 8 of 10 from the field. Jalen Adaway had 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Kyle Lofton added 12 points, four assists and two steals.

Marquette missed its first nine field-goal attempts in the second half as Holmes and Adaway scored six points apiece in a 16-2 run that gave St. Bonaventure (5-0) a 49-27 lead with 13 minutes to go. The Bonnies led by double figures the rest of the way.

Justin Lewis led Marquette (5-1) with 17 points and 11 rebounds and David Joplin added 10 points.

Osunniyi and Adaway had back-to-back dunks to give St. Bonaventure (5-0) the lead for good at 17-15 midway through the first half and then scored 10 of the last 13 before the break to make it 33-25 at halftime.

Marquette came in averaging more that 78 points per game on 44.3% shooting from the field and 8.8 made 3-pointers per game. The Golden Eagles shot 30% (17 of 56) overall, made 6 of 27 (22%) from 3-point range and hit 14 of 24 (58%) from the free-throw line.

Darryl Morsell, a graduate transfer from Maryland who came in averaging a team-leading 20.2 points on 54.5% shooting, scored a season-low three points for the Golden Eagles, going 0 for 8 from the field.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Central Wisconsin Storm girls hockey shuts out USM

MOSINEE – The Central Wisconsin Storm girls hockey team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 4-0 shutout of University School of Milwaukee on Saturday at the Mosinee Rec Center. Mackenzie Bautch, Gabi Heuser, Hannah Baumann and Samantha Federici scored goals for the Storm, who dominated play with a...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Defending champ Bucks rout Pacers for 7th straight win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 13 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to seven, routing the Indiana Pacers 118-100 on Sunday night. The Bucks led by five at halftime and pulled away with a 39-27 third quarter. Guard Jrue Holiday scored 11 of...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
State
Maryland State
Charleston, SC
Sports
Charleston, SC
Basketball
WausauPilot

Mosinee boys basketball pounces on Wausau East

MOSINEE – The Mosinee boys basketball team used a 30-10 run over the final eight minutes of the first half to pull away and went on to defeat Wausau East 93-52 on Saturday at its home holiday tournament. Leading 26-15 with 8:10 to go in the first half, the Indians...
MOSINEE, WI
WausauPilot

Bucks beat Nuggets 120-109, extend win streak to 6 games

DENVER (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 13 rebounds, Pat Connaughton added 20 points off the bench and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the depleted Denver Nuggets 120-109 on Friday night for their sixth straight win. Antetokounmpo hit 10 of 13 shots in just 30 minutes, and the Bucks...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WausauPilot

Big Ten preview: No. 2 Ohio St at No. 6 Michigan tops slate

The stakes are as they should be for a late November showdown between top-10 teams: winner goes to the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis next week and is the conference’s front-runner for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes (10-1, 8-0, No. 2 CFP) are on a higher level offensively than the rest of the nation right now. The Wolverines (10-1, 7-1, No. 5 CFP) and Jim Harbaugh are desperate to beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011.
MICHIGAN STATE
WausauPilot

Wausau East student, racing champ, named Miss Snowflake 2021

Reporting by David Stenklyft for Wausau Pilot & Review. A Wausau East High School Student was crowned Miss Snowflake by the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs during their recent annual convention in Green Bay. Each year at the AWSC Workshop a Miss Snowflake Queen is selected to represent the Association...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin holds off No. 12 Houston with 65-63 upset

LAS VEGAS (AP) — No. 12 Houston scored the first 17 points against Butler in the quarterfinals of the Maui Invitational on Monday, and then allowed Wisconsin to score the first 13 points en route to a 20-point halftime deficit in Tuesday’s semifinal. It cost the Cougars in the long...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WausauPilot

Bucks beat Pistons for 12th straight time with 114-93 win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, Bobby Portis added 28 and the Milwaukee Bucks continued their dominance over the Detroit Pistons with a 114-93 win on Wednesday night. The victory was Milwaukee’s fifth in a row overall and its 12th straight over Detroit, dating to 2018. That is...
NBA
WausauPilot

Bucks dominate Magic 123-92 for 4th consecutive victory

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 18 points and the Milwaukee Bucks opened the biggest halftime lead in franchise history on their way to a 123-92 blowout of the Orlando Magic on Monday night. The Bucks’ 77-36 lead at the break also was Orlando’s biggest halftime deficit ever. Before Monday,...
NBA
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy