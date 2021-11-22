Man robbed in Ypsilanti after being hit with unknown object, police say

IOSCO COUNTY, MI - A Sunday morning crash in Iosco County left one passenger dead and two others injured, according to a Twitter post from Michigan State Police Bay Region. The crash took place at roughly 10:25 a.m. Sunday on US-23 near Whittemore Road in Alabaster Township, according to the release. The driver of the first vehicle, a 31-year-old man from Hinsdale, Illinois, lost control and crossed the center line, crashing into a second vehicle driven by a 69-year-old man from Alanson.

IOSCO COUNTY, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO