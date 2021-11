For many people Thanksgiving is about the "Three F's"! Family, Food, and Football! But what if you're not a football fan... then what the "F" do you do? Even the non-sports fans need their own Thanksgiving television tradition!. For a vast majority that may include a parade of some sort or the timeless classic 1973 Peanuts cartoon, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. But what if you're not into people walking in the middle of the street and you're burned out of the same half hour cartoon you've seen for the past 48 years & and bald kids don't do it for you anymore, what the are you going to do? You could always sleep, after all, you're going to be sleepy, or you can check out one of these Thanksgiving Television Alternatives!

