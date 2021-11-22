ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Panther and Velas Partner to Deliver Fast and Private DeFi Experience

By Editorials
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article[PRESS RELEASE – Midtown, Gibraltar, 19th November 2021]. Panther Protocol, the end-to-end privacy solution building the privacy layer for Web3 and Decentralized Finance, and Velas, an EVM/eBPF hybrid chain offering up to 75,000 TPS for dApps that require lightning speed and scale, are joining forces in a strategic partnership...

