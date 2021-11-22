ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Delivery driver, a legal gun owner, shoots suspects trying to rob him: Police

By Sydney Shea
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09v44s_0d3rgZgc00


Three suspected robbers were delivered an unexpected counterattack from a delivery man in Philadelphia .

An unnamed delivery driver was being robbed Saturday just after midnight in the city's Mayfair neighborhood after a night of work. He had just exited his own home after delivering some dinner to his family.

What the suspects likely didn't know was that he was a gun owner.

He was legally in possession of a firearm, according to police, and was confronted outside his home. The suspects allegedly demanded money while aiming guns at him, and he told them the money was in his car.

Surveillance cameras captured the encounter.

While they were searching for cash, he pulled out his firearm and shot at them, police said.

Two were shot, and a third suspect fled the scene.

The wounded suspects were in their 20s, while the third who fled was a teenager, according to authorities.

One suspect died at a hospital while the other is in critical condition.

Gao Ge
6d ago

Why do you have to jump through so many hoops to be considered legal to defend yourself? I'm legal in some states, illegal in others. They will encounter armed defense from me no matter where I'm assaulted.

88
savagestyle
6d ago

Legally armed citizen fires on criminals, just like Kyle, self defense, need to strike a little fear into these animals since the police are being punished for doing their jobs, we are forced to defend ourselves.

52
Jon Bloemker
6d ago

OMG, justice from the end of a gun barrel. The shooter didn't consider the facts that the criminals had more rights than the victim, that the police may be able to make it to the site in 30-45 minutes, that it is slavery to expect the criminals to work for versus taking what they wanted, and their mama may have used the wrong powder on their rear ends when they were little.

