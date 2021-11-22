Delivery driver, a legal gun owner, shoots suspects trying to rob him: Police

Three suspected robbers were delivered an unexpected counterattack from a delivery man in Philadelphia .

An unnamed delivery driver was being robbed Saturday just after midnight in the city's Mayfair neighborhood after a night of work. He had just exited his own home after delivering some dinner to his family.

What the suspects likely didn't know was that he was a gun owner.

He was legally in possession of a firearm, according to police, and was confronted outside his home. The suspects allegedly demanded money while aiming guns at him, and he told them the money was in his car.

Surveillance cameras captured the encounter.

While they were searching for cash, he pulled out his firearm and shot at them, police said.

Two were shot, and a third suspect fled the scene.

The wounded suspects were in their 20s, while the third who fled was a teenager, according to authorities.

One suspect died at a hospital while the other is in critical condition.

