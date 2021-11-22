Nreal Light review: Hardware is only half the battle

The advent of the new generation of consoles proved that there’s one major thing that can entirely change the look of a game, even if graphics stay relatively the same: lighting. And the same holds true for lighting up your face. Whether it’s streaming the latest game with amazing ray tracing technology, or turning on your webcam for yet another hour-long video meeting that could have been an email, the Elgato Key Light was made to make sure you look good all the same. Say goodbye to the dank, dingy, cave lighting. Get rid of the sickly yellow overhead light casting awkward shadows on your face. And gone are the days of massive, cumbersome lighting setups that aren’t realistic for an office (and far too hot). Elgato makes sure you’re ready to go with nice low-profile lighting panels that evenly and brightly light whatever they are shone upon.

