Nreal Light review: Hardware is only half the battle

By Adi Robertson
The Verge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNreal has sold me on the appeal of watching TV with a pair of glasses, and I wish I could recommend buying the glasses that did it. Nreal’s Light sunglasses, which Verizon will start selling later this month, are one of only a few consumer-focused augmented reality headsets. They’re an impressive...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Keyboard#Augmented Reality Glasses#Headsets#Laptop#Ar#Vr#Oneplus#Usb C#3d
